New Port Richey, FL

Bicyclist suffers broken pelvis after hit-and-run crash

By Erik Waxler
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHFV5_0aCKzWsY00

Cycling means the world to Luis Garzon.

“When I’m home I try to bike every day," Garzon said.

He even purposely forgets things at the grocery store so there’s a reason to make another trip.

“I go to Publix. I go to Sprouts. I go to Walgreens. And I wanted to expand my radius," he said.

But now Luis is off his bike after one of his rides sent him to the hospital with a broken pelvis.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver hit Garzon as he was crossing Little Road in New Port Richey last Wednesday.

“All of a sudden this guy just took off on red. Across 54 on red. Hit me, I hit on the ground hard on my helmet," Garzon said.

The driver did not stop. Luis thinks it was a blue hatchback, possibly a Honda.

He’s trying to recover as quickly as possible but will be out of work for at least eight weeks. Contributions to a GoFundMe page will help.

But what Luis really wants is for the driver to admit what he did.

“I will say to this guy if you want to come forward I already forgive you for your actions," he said.

Along with getting back to work, Luis can’t wait to ride again. Although he plans to stick to trails and the neighborhood.

To donate to his GoFundMe page, click here .

