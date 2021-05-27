Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Urban Outfitters soars after fewer promotions drive record earnings

By Tonya Garcia
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Urban Outfitters stock climb 9% after earnings beat the Street and an upgrade at JPMorgan.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Sales#Same Store Sales#Retail Sales#Retail Store Sales#Global Sales#Urbn#Factset#Anthropologie#Free People Rang#Covid#Jpmorgan#Wells Fargo#Mkm Partners#Midteens Comp#Spx#S P#Urban Outfitters Stock#Record Earnings#Promotions#Digital Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsdrugstorenews.com

Ulta Beauty reports strong sales in Q1

Ulta Beauty started the year strong as sales jumped 65%, fueled by rising consumer confidence, stimulus checks, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and returning store shoppers. Ulta Beauty started the year strong as sales jumped 65%, fueled by rising consumer confidence, stimulus checks, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and returning...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Honest stock bounces back above IPO price after bullish call by J.P. Morgan

Shares of Honest Co. Inc. bounced back above its initial public offering price in afternoon trading Tuesday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira made a bullish call on the health and wellness company founded by Jessica Alba, saying it represented a "highly attractive and unique" growth opportunity. Teixeira initiated Honest at overweight and with a stock price target of $18, which is 9.1% above current prices. The stock was up 4.6% at $16.50, putting it on track for just the sixth close above the $16 IPO price since the company went public on May 5, and the first close...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Financial World

Pittsburgh's American Eagle sees sales rising for apparel

Later last week, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., also dubbed as American Eagle, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-headquartered American retailer of lifestyle goods, clothing and accessories, had reported a nearly 90 per cent revenue-surge over first fiscal quarter of 2021, while the company had also raised full-year sales outlook for its jeans and tops.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $41.00

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.14.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.14.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Research Analysts Set Expectations for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Ulta Stock Soars After Big Earnings Surprise; Is It Still In Buy Range?

Ulta stock cleared an early buy point and hit a new high during Friday's session, after a big earnings beat. But is it still in buy range? Ulta Beauty (ULTA) gapped up and rose more than 5% in heavy volume. Ulta stock marked a fourth straight advance. Late Thursday, the beauty products and salon…
Financial Reportschainstoreage.com

Ulta Beauty sales soar; earnings, revenue exceed pre-pandemic levels

Ulta Beauty started the year strong as sales jumped 65%, fueled by rising consumer confidence, stimulus checks, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and returning store shoppers. The first quarter marked the beauty giant’s last quarter under the stewardship of Mary Dillon, who will turn the CEO baton over to Ulta...
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Urban Outfitters Tops Wall Street’s Targets In Q1

Urban Outfitters Inc. announced a record net income of $54 million, or 54 cents a share, on sales of $927 million for the first quarter ended April 30. Wall Street on average was looking for 16 cents a share on sales of $898 million. Due to the material impact of...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Lenovo Clocks Record Annual Revenue After Strong Q4 Earnings

Lenovo Group Ltd (OTC: LNVGY) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 48% year-on-year to $15.6 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $14.4 billion. Revenue from PC and Smart Devices (PCSD) rose 46% Y/Y to $12.4 billion, Mobile Business Group (MBG) rose 86% Y/Y to $1.54 billion, and Data Center Group (DCG) rose 32% Y/Y to $1.6 billion.
Manhattan, NYtherealdeal.com

Urban Outfitters shutters longtime store near Union Square

Most mask mandates are gone and the number of people vaccinated is up, but the pandemic isn’t over for retailers. Case in point Urban Outfitters, whose longtime store near Union Square is now closed, according to its website. A strong first quarter earnings report the company turned in, which sent the stock rising Wednesday morning, couldn’t help the Manhattan location.
Beauty & FashionStreet.Com

Urban Outfitters Earnings Earn Plaudits From Analysts

Urban Outfitters (URBN) - Get Report shares soared Wednesday, after the lifestyle retailer’s earnings report drew positive commentary from analysts. The Philadelphia company's stock recently traded at $40.11, up 15%. It has jumped 33% over the past six months as investors expressed optimism about the distribution of COVID vaccines and the prospects of economic recovery.
Financial ReportsMiami Herald

Urban Outfitters: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $53.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Urban Outfitters Delivers Strong Q1 Results, Beats Expectations

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) a leading lifestyle retailer delivered strong Q1 results backed by double-digit growth in both retail and digital channels. Shares soared 8% in the pre-market trading session on Wednesday. The company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, compared to a loss of $1.41 per share in the...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Nordstrom — The retail stock dropped roughly 7% in after-hours trading after missing analysts' first-quarter earnings expectations. Nordstrom reported a quarterly loss of $1.05 per share, while analysts expected a loss of 57 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. The company's quarterly revenue of $3.01 billion beat the Street's projection of $2.9 billion.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Urban Outfitters Is Trading Higher Today

Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results. What Happened: Urban Outfitters announced first-quarter earnings of 54 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 17 cents per share. It reported quarterly revenue of $927.41 million, which beat the estimate of $900.15 million.