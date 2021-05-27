Urban Outfitters soars after fewer promotions drive record earnings

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.14.