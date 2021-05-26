Former nurse who stole fentanyl from surgery patients sentenced to prison, home confinement

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(NEW HAVEN, Conn.) A former nurse who used to work at the Yale Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility clinic in Orange was sentenced on Tuesday for stealing fentanyl from patients undergoing surgery and using it for personal use.

The Associated Press reported that 49-year-old Oxford resident Donna Monticone was sentenced to four weekends in prison, three months of home confinement and three years of supervised release.

Monticone had pleaded guilty in March to one count of tampering with a consumer product.

While working at the Yale clinic, Monticone was the head nurse who monitored and restocked the supply of fentanyl, which she diluted and used as an anesthetic for patients last year.

Officials in March said Monticone would take fentanyl vials home, refill them with sterile saline, bring them back to the clinic and then return saline-filled vials to the fentanyl stock that would be used for surgical procedures.

Prosecutors said that 75% of the fentanyl administered to patients from June to October 2020 was adulterated by saline.

During the trial, the judge weighed testimony from patients who were victimized by Monticone’s theft with her willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

The AP reported that Monitcone started using the drug as she was getting divorced, but the judge said the court couldn’t determine the full scope of her familial problems.

Patients who testified anonymously said they were treated like drug addicts when they told doctors that the fentanyl wasn’t working.

“It was more pain than I could ever imagine,” one woman said, per the AP.

Monticone is no longer a licensed nurse and has been barred from working with narcotics.

“My regret and shame runs deep,” Monticone said. “Every day, I wish I could turn back time.”