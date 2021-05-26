newsbreak-logo
Full capacity expected at Kroger Field for UK football season

By Keith Farmer
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
The University of Kentucky announced plans to have full capacity for football games this fall. The Wildcats first game is scheduled to be at home against Louisiana-Monroe on September 4.

There are a lot of traditional activities expected to return as well. “Coming off three straight bowl wins and the enthusiasm for the team that Coach Stoops is putting together, we couldn’t be more eager for the upcoming season,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “With an exciting lineup of opponents, and anticipating the return of bands, cheerleaders, tailgating and everything that goes along with college football Saturdays, we’re planning for great times at Kroger Field this fall.”

Fans interested in season-ticket purchases for the highly-anticipated 2021 season can visit UKFootballTix.com for ticket prices and more information. Ticket packages start at just $199, offering a significant savings over single-game ticket prices. Fans may work together with a personal ticketing consultant to compare and purchase available seat locations by requesting a call or by contacting the UK Sales Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 1). Fans should also stay tuned to Kentucky Athletics on social media for more information about upcoming Select-a-Seat events at Kroger Field.Kentucky football’s popular mini-packs – which offer tickets to select home games – will go on sale May 27 at 9 a.m.

Also, UK announced that fans will be able to purchase a 3-Game Mini-Pack featuring two Southeastern Conference games. This option provides flexible game selection and pricing that enables fans to customize a plan to best fit their needs. Pricing depends on games and seating locations selected. All mini-packs will include the SEC home opener against Missouri on September 11, and fans may also select games from each of the following groupings to create a customized experience:

  • The SEC home opener against Missouri – included in all mini-packs
  • Select one: Florida, LSU or Tennessee
  • Select one: ULM, Chattanooga, New Mexico State

Kentucky football will play seven home games this fall. The Kentucky football team finished the 2020 season with a Gator Bowl victory over N.C. State, the Wildcats’ third straight bowl win.

