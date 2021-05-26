newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: T.J. Simmons Makes Incredible Catch at Buccaneers OTAs

By Schuyler Callihan
Posted by 
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

Former West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons signed as an undrafted free agent earlier this month with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after not being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Making the roster as an undrafted free agent is not easy and will be especially difficult for Simmons with the depth the Bucs have at the receiver position. That being said, Simmons is making an impression early on and made a terrific catch during today's OTA session. The pass was thrown by Tampa Bay's 2nd round pick and former Florida quarterback, Kyle Trask.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
155
Followers
361
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Trask
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ota#American Football#Bucs#Quarterback#Nfl Draft#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Ota#Tampa Bay#Twitter Si Wvu#Callihan#Facebook Twitter#Free Agent#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLWDTV

WVU’s Simmons to Buccaneers, Brown to Saints as Undrafted Free Agents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two more former Mountaineers have signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents. Wide receiver T.J. Simmons has inked with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offensive lineman Mike Brown is heading to the New Orleans Saints. They join Darius Stills who was signed by the Last Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent and Tony Fields who was drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns at No. 153 overall.
NFLwvsportsnow.com

Tampa Bay Signs WVU Receiver T.J. Simmons as UDFA

Former West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons appears to be signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After beginning his college career at Alabama, Simmons transfer to WVU in 2017. After sitting out a year to fulfill transfer requirements, Simmons had three consistent seasons as a WVU pass-catcher. In three years, Simmons made 86 receptions for 1,197 yards and nine touchdowns. He made at least 28 receptions all three years and eclipsed 400 receiving yards with four touchdowns in both 2019 and 2020.
NFLYardbarker

Five Matchups to Watch During 49ers OTAs

OTAs start May 24 for the 49ers. These will be the five most intriguing matchups to watch. Kinlaw struggled last season during training camp to beat rookie guard Colton McKivitz during one-on-ones. Kinlaw made McKivitz look terrific, but McKivitz isn't terrific, and he played poorly during the season. Kinlaw had his positive moments, but did not produce much -- only 1.5 sacks. Now, the 49ers expect Kinlaw to make a major jump in Year 2 of his career. And he'll need to improve, because this offseason he'll have to face second-round pick Aaron Banks, who's much better than McKivitz. Big test for Kinlaw.
BaseballPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Manoah Pitches a Gem in 2nd Triple-A Start

Last week former Mountaineer flamethrower Alek Manoah made his Triple-A debut with the Buffalo Bisons and struck out 12 batters and allowed just two hits in six innings of work. Wednesday night, Manoah toed the rubber once again and nearly had a perfect outing. He gave up just one hit...
NFLUSA Today

Julian Edelman makes it clear he isn't ending retirement to join Buccaneers

Julian Edelman isn’t coming out of retirement. The 34-year-old repeatedly addressed the speculation and made it clear that his knee injuries weren’t something he could fight through anymore. Edelman also made it clear that he’s going to retire as a New England Patriot. The speculation of him joining Tom Brady...
Midlothian, VAPosted by
MountaineerMaven

WVU Makes Top 7 for 2022 RB Ramon Brown

Wednesday night, class of 2022 running back Ramon Brown (5'11", 200 lbs) of Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia announced his top seven schools on Twitter. West Virginia made the cut for Brown alongside Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and Penn State. Brown is a consensus four-star running...
College SportsPosted by
MountaineerMaven

BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Safety to Transfer Portal

Moments ago, West Virginia redshirt senior safety Jake Long announced on Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal and play elsewhere for his final year of eligibility. This past season, Long appeared in five games for the Mountaineers and totaled just four tackles in 112 snaps. For his career, Long made 12 tackles in 24 career games. He has dealt with a couple of injuries during his time at WVU which held him back in his development. He was injured his freshman year which caused him to be redshirted and then injured his wrist in 2018 forcing him to miss the entire season.
MLBPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Pooler made the decision to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of spring ball and announced his intent to transfer on April 28th. Now, he has a new home. On Tuesday night, West Virginia free safety Alonzo Addae was drafted 13th overall by the Ottawa Redblacks in the 2021 CFL Draft.
Morgantown, WVPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Kysre Gondrezick Set to Make WNBA Debut Friday Night

Former West Virginia basketball star Kysre Gondrezick will officially begin her WNBA career tonight for the Indiana Fever as they take on the New York Liberty at 7 p.m. EST. Gondrezick made WVU program history by being selected 4th overall by the Fever in last month's WNBA Draft - the highest any WVU alum has been drafted. In her three seasons at West Virginia, Gondrezick averaged 17.1 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Suwanee, GAPosted by
MountaineerMaven

2023 LB Dion Crawford Expects WVU to Make His Top List of Schools

Recently, class of 2023 linebacker Dion Crawford (6'2", 215 lbs) of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia received an offer from West Virginia. "I was very excited to hear I got the offer," Crawford said. "They are a very good school. They have a very good defense, one of the best in the country. They also have really nice facilities. I wouldn't be surprised if they're in my top ten."
NFLUSA Today

Watch: Dolphins provide early look at their return to action at OTAs

The Miami Dolphins have started their week off productively thanks to the vast majority of the team’s decision to arrive in Davie to partake in voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) with the team. Miami’s return to the practice field yielded 70+ participants this week — a promising development that this young team can assimilate their new pieces quickly and develop the needed chemistry to start the season quickly.
NFLSports Illustrated

WATCH: Video Out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Rookie Minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held rookie minicamp over the weekend and 26 players in total attended. All seven of Tampa Bay's 2021 NFL Draft picks were in attendance along with a mixture of undrafted free agents and veteran free agents trying out for the team. Following the second day of...