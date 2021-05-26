Brooks Koepka Responds To Aaron Rodgers Getting Paired Up With Bryson DeChambeau: “Sorry Bro”

The rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau is heating UP.

We all saw the incident that happened this past weekend at the PGA Championship, when Brooks had to restart an interview after Bryson walked by him and allegedly made a smug comment.

Koepka’s glorious reaction immediately got the meme treatment:

And today, a golf match was announced between Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, vs. Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau.

So how did Brooks respond?

Take a look:

And Bryson’s response?

Even PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson weighed in:

Can we just get a one-on-one golf match between these two guys? Mic them both up and let fans watch madness unfold. Hell, maybe even an amateur boxing match? That might be better…

Bryson also made some comments directed towards Brooks in response to the whole interview incident:

Not gonna lie, I have to give Brooks the W on this one. Mostly because of Bryson’s horrible form during those curls. Or whatever the hell that is…

I just can’t wait to see what else is in store for this rivalry.

It could get ugly…