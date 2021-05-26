newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Brooks Koepka Responds To Aaron Rodgers Getting Paired Up With Bryson DeChambeau: “Sorry Bro”

By Brady Cox
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TdaAG_0aCKyr7400

The rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau is heating UP.

We all saw the incident that happened this past weekend at the PGA Championship, when Brooks had to restart an interview after Bryson walked by him and allegedly made a smug comment.

Koepka’s glorious reaction immediately got the meme treatment:

And today, a golf match was announced between Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, vs. Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau.

So how did Brooks respond?

Take a look:

And Bryson’s response?

Even PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson weighed in:

Can we just get a one-on-one golf match between these two guys? Mic them both up and let fans watch madness unfold. Hell, maybe even an amateur boxing match? That might be better…

Bryson also made some comments directed towards Brooks in response to the whole interview incident:

Not gonna lie, I have to give Brooks the W on this one. Mostly because of Bryson’s horrible form during those curls. Or whatever the hell that is…

I just can’t wait to see what else is in store for this rivalry.

It could get ugly…

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

41K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooks The W#Dammit#Pic#Aaronrodgers12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfBradenton Herald

Momentum for McIlroy, few others going into PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy knows as well as anyone how quickly fortunes can change in golf. Until winning at his happy hunting ground of Quail Hollow last week, McIlroy had gone 18 months without winning anywhere, the second-longest dry spell of his career. Now he's the betting favorite for the PGA Championship, which starts next Thursday at Kiawah Island.
Mckinney, TXsemoball.com

Matsuyama returns at Nelson, 1st event since winning Masters

Hideki Matsuyama has the simple goal of getting his game back in shape at the AT&T Byron Nelson. McKINNEY, Texas (AP) -- Hideki Matsuyama has the simple goal of getting his game back in shape at the AT&T Byron Nelson, his first tournament since becoming the first Japanese player to win the Masters.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Gear reviews

There have been 17 men to shoot 63 in the tournament, including Gary Player, Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods. Two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka has done it twice both of which came in tournament wins at Bellerive and Bethpage Black. Bruce Crampton, 1975 (Firestone GC), second round (7-under) Raymond...
GolfTelegraph

Golf betting tips: Betfred British Masters and AT&T Byron Nelson picks

We head into mid-May with our expert tipster’s golf betting tips, ranging from 7/5 to 60/1, for the Betfred British Masters and AT&T Byron Nelson. Danny Willett hosts the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry this week. The tournament starts on Wednesday morning and finishes on Saturday afternoon, so punters need to get their European Tour investments in place quickly.
Golfprogolfweekly.com

Brooks Koepka and Other Big Names Who Missed the Cut at the Byron Nelson

Brooks Koepka shot rounds of 71 and 70 to finish 3-under par 141 and miss the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson by three strokes. Koepka will now enter next week’s PGA Championship off two consecutive missed-cuts – not exactly comforting to those considering placing a wager on the big-game hunter.
Mckinney, TXAsbury Park Press

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson matchups and PGA Tour prop bet picks

Many of the world's best golfers are hitting up TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, as they make their final preparations for next week's PGA Championship. Below, we'll look for the best value prop bets in the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson odds, with matchups, placings and first-round leader picks and predictions.
Sportsgolfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka "still not 100%" as he continues to recover from knee surgery

Brooks Koepka revealed he is "still not 100%" as he continues to recover from a knee surgery, but it has improved a lot since he missed the cut at Augusta last month. The four-time major winner looked unlikely to take part in The Masters in April and rumours were going around the PGA Tour suggesting Koepka was facing six to eight months on the sidelines.
Dallas, TXusaonlinesportsbooks.com

Bryson DeChambeau Back Atop The Odds Board For AT&T Byron Nelson

MCKINNEY, Texas – The PGA Tour heads to a brand new stop this week as the best players in the world travel just north of Dallas, Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. The field isn’t at full strength this week with many players preparing for the...
Golfalbuquerqueexpress.com

Rory McIlroy bumps Brooks Koepka out of top 10

Rory McIlroy climbed back into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings following his first win in 18 months, and knocked Brooks Koepka out of that group in the process. McIlroy's one-shot victory at the Wells Fargo Championship vaulted him up six spots to No. 7 after having fallen to his lowest ranking in a decade. Koepka, who missed the cut at the Masters in his only event since a March knee procedure, fell two spots to No. 12.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions by top model that called six majors

From 1916 to 1957, the PGA Championship was a grueling match-play event that saw finalists sometimes play over 200 holes over seven days. Beginning in 1958 and continuing this year at the 2021 PGA Championship, 72 holes will determine who takes home the two-and-a-half-foot tall, 27-pound Wanamaker Trophy. Collin Morikawa became the third-youngest golfer to win the PGA Championship after his final-round 64 last year at TPC Harding Park, but can you trust him in a highly competitive 2021 PGA Championship field?
Mckinney, TXArkansas Online

Nelson's contenders aim to regain status

McKINNEY, Texas -- Hideki Matsuyama has the simple goal of getting his game back in shape at the AT&T Byron Nelson, his first tournament since becoming the first Japanese player to win the Masters. Local favorite Jordan Spieth didn't intend to be away just as long but ended up getting...
Golfgolfmagic.com

"I played really bad": Bryson DeChambeau on his first round at AT&T Byron Nelson

Bryson DeChambeau was unhappy with his performance in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, shooting a 3-under-par 69. This would not appear to be a bad card, however, it was a low-scoring day at the Texas venue which was shown by Jordan Spieth and J. J. Spaun shooting 9-under-par to share the lead.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Joe Maddon: Mike Trout's tee shot 'exceeds' Bryson DeChambeau's in number of metrics

Mike Trout, already considered one of the best baseball players of all time after just 10 seasons, may be having a career year in 2021. His slash line is hard to believe, even for a batter of his caliber. With numbers of .365/.484/.692, the latter two of which lead to a league-high and career-best OPS of 1.177, he's looking to become only the second player in league history with four MVP awards.
GolfGolfWRX

Bryson DeChambeau WITB 2021 (May)

Bryson DeChambeau’s WITB accurate as of the Wells Fargo Championship. After experimenting with a RadSpeed Prototype at the Masters, DeChambeau has returned to his King LTD Pro driver. Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (7.5 degrees) Shaft: LA Golf Tour AXS Blue 60 X. 3-wood: Cobra King Prototype B (10.5 degrees)