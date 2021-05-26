newsbreak-logo
Columbia police on scene of incident at Stadium at Ash

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia police are on scene at Stadium at Ash. The street is closed due to an incident.

Boone County Joint Communications sent out the alert at 2:44 p.m.

An ABC 17 News crew on scene is reporting the gas station has been closed off and police tape is up closing off the gas pumps.

Columbia police are asking drivers to choose alternate route in the area.

