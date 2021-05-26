COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia police are on scene at Stadium at Ash. The street is closed due to an incident.

Watch the scene live in the player below.

Boone County Joint Communications sent out the alert at 2:44 p.m.

An ABC 17 News crew on scene is reporting the gas station has been closed off and police tape is up closing off the gas pumps.

Columbia police are asking drivers to choose alternate route in the area.

Stay with ABC 17 News for the latest on this incident.

The post Columbia police on scene of incident at Stadium at Ash appeared first on ABC17NEWS .