Doherty Hounds Murphy over Mask Requirement
Pressure seems to be building on the governor to drop the mask requirement for children attending school next fall. “I support an immediate end to all mask mandates for children, students, and adults,” said state Senator Mike Doherty (R-23). “As most people are likely aware, the governor announced that his mask restrictions will soon be lifted for adults in many indoor and outdoor settings. Unfortunately, children attending school, daycare, and summer camp are not among those who will be permitted to unmask under Governor Murphy’s latest executive order.www.insidernj.com