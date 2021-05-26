Cancel
“Dream Garden” Debuts at the Tenth China Flower Expo

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article– With the official opening of the Tenth China Flower Expo in Shanghai today, we are pleased to announce that the expo’s “Shanghai International Resort Garden – Dream Garden” has officially opened to the public. Located in the International and Enterprise Pavilion, the “Dream Garden” is centered around a model of Shanghai Disneyland’s Enchanted Storybook Castle. Brimming with colorful blossoms, the 710-square-meter “Dream Garden” was designed by Shanghai Disney Resort and Walt Disney Imagineering Shanghai and jointly created by Shanghai Shendi Group and the resort, blending Disney and resort zone elements with traditional Chinese culture. In celebration of the unveiling of the “Dream Garden”, a special ceremony featuring unique performances will be presented at the expo on May 27, 2021 – further sharing the magic of Disney with visitors.

