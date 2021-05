SAGINAW COUNTY, MI — Two Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers recently rescued a fisherman who fell into the Shiawassee River in Saginaw County. The afternoon of Monday, May 10, DNR Conservation Officers Adam Beuthin and Quincy Gowenlock were patrolling the dike system along the Shiawassee River. They had driven their patrol truck about a mile along the path when they noticed two bicycles leaning on a dam structure.