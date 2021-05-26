Tyler Terry faces mental evaluation
After a week on the run, Tyler Terry is denied bail and ordered to undergo mental evaluation in South Carolina. He faces two counts of murder in that state, and two more in St. Louis County.www.audacy.com
After a week on the run, Tyler Terry is denied bail and ordered to undergo mental evaluation in South Carolina. He faces two counts of murder in that state, and two more in St. Louis County.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.https://www.audacy.com/kmox