Chester, SC

Tyler Terry faces mental evaluation

By Sean Michael Lisle
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a week on the run, Tyler Terry is denied bail and ordered to undergo mental evaluation in South Carolina. He faces two counts of murder in that state, and two more in St. Louis County.

www.audacy.com
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Audacy

Two die in Saturday motorcycle accidents in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-The two men killed in separate St. Louis motorcycle accidents Saturday have been identified. Police say 34-year-old Joseph Mulenex of Affton died when he lost control of his bike as it sped around the curve on Forest Park Parkway at Union and hit a light standard in the median wall. Investigators say the bike traveled 756 feet after the collision before falling onto its side.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Audacy

Second arrest in father-daughter murders

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI (KMOX) - A second suspect has been arrested for the January 24, 2021 shooting deaths of a father and her 7-year-old daughter as they sat in his vehicle in the Central West End. Andre Anderson - no age given - was charged this week for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts armed criminal action. This follows the April arrest of Javonn Nettles, who faces the same charges.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Audacy

McCloskey charges amended

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI (KMOX) - The special prosecutor appointed to the McCloskey case is amending charges against Patricia McCloskey. Richard Callahan issued a statement Tuesday saying he would add the misdemeanor charge of harassment against the woman seen in the now-famous photo pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters last June in front of her Central West End home. That charge would replace a count of unlawful use of a weapon. The amendment would also drop evidence tampering charges.
Mental HealthTimes and Democrat

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back, before he stops moving.
PoliticsLexington County Chronicle

Firing squads returning to SC

A new South Carolina law will return the option of firing squads for prisoner executions. SC Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law Friday that forces death row inmates for now to choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad in hopes the state can restart executions after an involuntary 10-year pause, the Associated Press reported.