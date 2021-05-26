Tyler Terry faces mental evaluation

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI (KMOX) - A second suspect has been arrested for the January 24, 2021 shooting deaths of a father and her 7-year-old daughter as they sat in his vehicle in the Central West End. Andre Anderson - no age given - was charged this week for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts armed criminal action. This follows the April arrest of Javonn Nettles, who faces the same charges.