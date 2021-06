I recently had the chance to taste some of the menu items at the new Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Tuscaloosa and I'm amazed. The food was so good!. So we often ask if Tuscaloosa would ever get something new. It always seems like we keep getting the same restaurants just in different locations. The Druid City's newest addition is definitely something different. It's also something I know a lot of people will love because I've tried the food myself.