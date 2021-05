RED BLUFF— The Sacramento River Discovery Center signed a 5-year permit deal Tuesday with the US Forest Service to continue its mission at the Red Bluff Recreation Area. Executive Director Bobie Hughes said the deal allows the center to continue its environmental educational work for visitors of the recreational area, which the Mendocino National Forest manages. She estimated the center had educated around 20,000 kids and adults about taking care of the environment, growing California native plants and teaching about drought-tolerant plants and plants that reduce the chances of houses burning.