Saint Johnsbury, VT

St. J School Sends Kids Home Due To Sewer Issue

Caledonian Record-News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Johnsbury School had to close early Wednesday after sewer problems were found in the preK-8 facility. Families were alerted via the school’s robocalling and texting system just after 11 a.m. that students would need to be picked up at 12:15 because of “unexpected sewer problems.”. Students were abuzz with...

www.caledonianrecord.com
Saint Johnsbury, VT
Saint Johnsbury, VT
Vermont Government
Vermont Education
Saint Johnsbury, VTWCAX

Grant awarded to make tunnel light and full of art

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A $15,000 grant has been awarded to Catamount Arts for a project to illuminate and beautify a tunnel linking downtown St. Johnsbury to the riverfront. The Caledonian Record reports that the tunnel beneath railroad tracks is now dark with graffiti on stone walls and only...
Saint Johnsbury, VTCaledonian Record-News

Nancy Brochu Promoted to STJSD Director of Early Education

ST. JOHNSBURY — Nancy Brochu has been named the next Director of Early Education in the St. Johnsbury School District. She has 33 years of experience working in the field of early childhood education. That includes work in the private sector (private preschools, corporate-sponsored childcare, and private childcare programs), the non-profit sector (parent/child centers, and programs assisting and educating childcare providers), and most recently, in public school teaching both preschool and kindergarten.
Saint Johnsbury, VTCaledonian Record-News

Academy Alumna Has Designs On A Better St. Johnsbury

As a stellar athlete at St. Johnsbury Academy, Taryn Nye left her mark on the school’s track program, but as an architect, Taryn Nye Barrett is making an even bigger impression locally. The Class of 2002 graduate designed the Three Rivers Path pavilion on Bay Street and is the lead...
Saint Johnsbury, VTCaledonian Record-News

Business Watch: New Lumière VT Location To Light Kingdom

A new store bringing light and self-care is opening in St Johnsbury in early June. Lumière VT, a retail boutique and hair salon has a spiritual approach to self-care. Owner Amanda Duffy, shared, “My focus on hair care is to make each person feel their best and not alter someone’s natural beauty, instead enhance and compliment their beauty.” Originally from Lyndonville, she is excited to be moving back to the area, closer to her roots where over the next two years she and her husband Dennis are also building a new home. The new shop on Railroad Street will be the second Lumière VT location, the first is in Burlington on Pearl Street. Amanda said, “Lumiere VT is a holistic hair salon with a self-care intention. We offer hair care and products, intuitive sessions, and a retail boutique with crystals, jewelry, soaps, essential oils, candles, gifts and many more items hand-selected from small businesses. Our products and service are filled with lots of spirituality.” Amanda added, “I’m excited to be here and to live and work in the same community.” Amanda’s cousin, Nicole O’Connor, an LI 2021 graduate, will be working alongside her in the shop this summer. With the intention to open the first weekend in June, Lumiere VT is busy with the finishing touches to the interior space. Reservations have opened for the hair salon beginning the second week of June. For additional information visit www.lumierevt.com, reach out to (802) 745-7607, and visit Lumiere VT at 418 Railroad Street in St Johnsbury.
Saint Johnsbury, VTCaledonian Record-News

St. Johnsbury To Re-Visit Parking Meter Plan

After more than a year of COVID-19 crisis management, the Town of St. Johnsbury has begun to discuss some pre-pandemic issues that have been on hold. On Monday night, the town’s parking plan discussion was raised by Select Board Chairman Kevin Oddy. “Is it time maybe to dust off the...
Vermont StateUS News and World Report

Vermont Preparing to Offer COVID Vaccines to Young Teens

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont will be ready to begin providing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents between the ages of 12 to 15 within days of its use being authorized by the federal government, officials said Tuesday. On Monday, federal regulators recommended using the two-dose vaccine...
Vermont StateRutland Herald

Vermont town of St. Johnsbury to resume in person meetings

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — The St. Johnsbury select board is going to be resuming in-person meetings later this month after holding its meetings remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board voted unanimously on Monday to resume in-person meetings May 24, although it will keep a remote participation option...