Connecticut State

Connecticut Online Casinos

By John Mehaffey
onlinepokerreport.com
 14 days ago

Connecticut is a prime contender to be the next state to legalize iGaming. Along with Illinois, it tops the list of states that seem all but certain to pass such a bill in 2021. Sentiment in the state, from both the voting public and their elected leaders, is generally liberal...

