Actor and comedian Nick Offerman urged Americans to set aside politics and get vaccinated to help end the COVID-19 pandemic in testimony before Congress on Wednesday. Offerman spoke at a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing focusing on vaccine hesitancy. Just over 50 percent of U.S. adults have received full courses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while close to 62 percent have had at least one dose as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, vaccination rates have slowed recently and polling indicates that Republicans are significantly less likely to desire the vaccine than Democrats.