NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified an increasing focus on using waste to generate electricity as a major trend for the waste collection industry. Solid waste treatment facilities are focusing on converting solid wastes from landfill areas to electricity through the use of steam and heat generated during combustion. This is helping waste treatment plants generate additional revenue by supplying power to nearby households. It is also helping them reduce their environmental footprints. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on waste collection companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.