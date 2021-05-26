How Can We Be Better Travelers in Europe? Rick Steves Has the Answers.

European Union ambassadors are set to meet on Wednesday to finalise a plan to allow fully vaccinated people to fly to Europe without quarantine or Covid testing.The US is expected to be included on a so-called “green list” of countries, which would mean that Americans who have received a Covid-19 vaccine can visit the continent this summer.Residents of seven countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Israel, are currently allowed into the bloc for non-essential travel.They would be joined by the US and UK, which now have low incidences of Covid-19 and high rates of vaccination.Europe is hoping to salvage...