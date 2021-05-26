Indies Only Playlist for May 22, 2021

​For those out there feeling a bit lost coming into graduation, know that you’re not alone. We’ve all been lost before, but we always find our way back. For some of us, we felt a little lost finding our major in the beginning, and then maybe a few times there in the middle too. But we are now at the top of the mountain and that feeling may be coming back just a bit. May you use these lyrics as your fuel: “I will find my place, / Yeah I will fight my way, Through the maze,… / The smoke is clearing now, / All the fears come tumbling down.”