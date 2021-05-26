State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, Senator Henry Stern, and Partners Unite in Support of Bill that Counters Hate Through Education
SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) joined legislative leaders and partnering organizations to urge support for new legislation to strengthen the implementation of education on genocide, including the Holocaust, and provide tools and resources to schools and teachers to confront complex issues of bias, bigotry, racism, and the rise in incidents of hate.eastcountytoday.net