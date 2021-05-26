Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, Senator Henry Stern, and Partners Unite in Support of Bill that Counters Hate Through Education

By ECT
eastcountytoday.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) joined legislative leaders and partnering organizations to urge support for new legislation to strengthen the implementation of education on genocide, including the Holocaust, and provide tools and resources to schools and teachers to confront complex issues of bias, bigotry, racism, and the rise in incidents of hate.

eastcountytoday.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Stern
Person
Tony Thurmond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crimes#Senate Leaders#Education Department#Community Education#Cde#Adl#Asian Americans#Jewish#Californians#Usc Shoah Foundation#Children S Services#Senator Henry Stern#Senator Stern#Senator Scott Weiner#Hate Initiative#Governor#Legislative Leaders#Community Leaders#Democratic Societies#Educator Training Grants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
California Statebeverlypress.com

State leaders support Holocaust education

California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and state Sen. Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) are urging support for Senate Bill 693, the Never Again Education Act, which will increase education on genocide, including the Holocaust. Thurmond has sponsored the bill, authored by Stern, because it would help address the...
Calabasas, CAsignalscv.com

State Senate to vote on Stern’s genocide and Holocaust education bill

A bill to “fill the Holocaust education gap” in schools introduced by state Sen. Henry Stern, D-Calabasas, passed out of the Senate Appropriation Committee last week. The proposed legislation would create the Governor’s Council on Genocide and Holocaust Education “to develop best practices to facilitate the instruction on genocide and the Holocaust” as well as identifying resources and programs to train educators on teaching the subjects.
Wilmington, DEdelawarepublic.org

State Senate passes Black history education bill, sends to Gov. Carney

Delaware students will now learn much more Black history in public schools. The Black history education bill cleared its final legislative hurdle, approved by the state Senate in 16-5 vote. The bill requires school districts to include more Black history education in their curriculum. During debate Thursday, State Sen. Dave...
San Miguel County, COThe Daily Planet

Support for Senate Bill 260

In the whirlwind of this year’s state legislative session, Colorado lawmakers are doing their best to tackle the most pressing issues of the COVID-19 era. Near the top of that long list is the need to modernize the state’s transportation system. Constrained by decades of revenue shortfalls and a backlog...
Educationsierracountyprospect.org

School Funding Praised 5/14/21

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Praises the Highest Level of Funding Ever for Public Education in Governor’s Budget Update. Proposed investments build on priority areas championed by State Superintendent before and during the pandemic. SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today praised Governor Gavin Newsom’s revised budget for fiscal year...
Chula Vista, CAKPBS

State Schools Superintendent Thurmond Visits Chula Vista Elementary Schools

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond joined elementary students for class Thursday on two campuses in San Diego County which have stayed open for in-person learning by implementing safety measures and offering supports for students and families. Thurmond visited Castle Park Elementary and Joseph Casillas Elementary, both located in...
Sacramento, CAeastcountytoday.net

State Superintendent Praises the Highest Level of Funding Ever for Public Education in Governor’s Budget Update

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today praised Governor Gavin Newsom’s revised budget for fiscal year 2021–2022, which proposes key investments in areas the California Department of Education has championed both before the pandemic disrupted public education, and during its most urgent time of need. “I commend...
Sacramento, CAca.gov

SPI Praises Governor's $15B Schools Plan Proposal

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Praises Governor’s Proposed $15 Billion for Schools Plan for Putting Needs of Students and Families First. SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond joined Governor Gavin Newsom, Secretary of Health and Human Services Mark Ghaly, and State Board of Education President Dr. Linda Darling-Hammond at Elkhorn Elementary School in Castroville to herald a bold plan to propel public education in California back to the top in the nation.
EducationAtlantic City Press

State bill to create unit to handle special education cases takes step forward

A bill to create an administrative law unit to handle special education cases easily advanced through a state Senate budget committee Thursday, according to a news release. “Students with disabilities too often are left in unfortunate positions and do not get the educational services they need for months due to continuing lengthy delays in court cases,” said Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, one of the bill’s co-sponsors.
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

CA superintendent: Chula Vista school district’s reopening strategy is what state needs

Tony Thurmond tours two Chula Vista Elementary School District campuses. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Thursday that the reopening methods implemented at Chula Vista Elementary School District campuses are just what California needs. Alongside district officials, Thurmond visited Castle Park and Joseph Casillas elementary schools to see...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily Mail

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbot says he will STRIP state lawmakers of their pay and veto their budget after Democrats 'abandoned their duties' by walking out on the voting rights bill

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott has threatened to veto the state legislature's budget after Democrats blocked the GOP's new voting rights bill by walking out of the House chamber in the middle of the night. 'I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature. Article 10 funds...
PoliticsIdaho State Journal

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin responds to Little

Yesterday, I signed an Executive Order banning mask mandates in Idaho, including in our public schools. Today, Gov. Little chose to revoke your personal freedom by rescinding my order and imposing mask mandates on thousands of Idaho children, rejecting the conservative solutions embraced by leaders like Gov. Abbott in Texas and Gov. DeSantis in Florida.
Congress & CourtsLeesville Daily Leader

'Shame on y'all': Bill to grant relief to prisoners convicted by non-unanimous juries fails

BATON ROUGE — A bill to allow 1,500 prisoners who faced non-unanimous juries a chance for parole or other relief failed Thursday in the House Judiciary Committee. The bill, HB346, was written by the chairman of the committee, Rep. Randal Gaines, D-LaPlace. It won all four Democrats' support but failed to sway any Republicans. It failed with a 7-4 vote and was voluntarily deferred by Gaines.
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

The Republican governor of Texas has threatened to defund his state’s legislature after state Democratic lawmakers effectively blocked passage of a sweeping elections bill that advocates have warned will significantly undermine voting rights in the state."I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature," Governor Greg Abbott said on Twitter on Monday. “Article 10 funds the legislative branch. No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities. Stay tuned.”After midnight on Sunday, following the end of the state’s legislative session, Governor Abbott issued a statement reiterating his suppressive measure as a “must-pass emergency” item, which he will...
PoliticsPosted by
Juvenile Justice Information Exchange

A Case for Better Funding of California’s Community Alternatives to Juvenile Detention and Probation

Supporters of the juvenile justice status quo wrongly claim that community-based organizations are not yet strong enough to serve all youth who may otherwise cycle through juvenile courts, detention centers and on and off parole rosters. Ideally, opponents to reform say, youth would be served by nonprofits close to home, but that cannot happen until enough suitable nonprofits are available. This line of thinking ignores the community-based direct services already offered in many areas, from.