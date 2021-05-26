State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, Senator Henry Stern, and Partners Unite in Support of Bill that Counters Hate Through Education

The Republican governor of Texas has threatened to defund his state’s legislature after state Democratic lawmakers effectively blocked passage of a sweeping elections bill that advocates have warned will significantly undermine voting rights in the state."I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature," Governor Greg Abbott said on Twitter on Monday. “Article 10 funds the legislative branch. No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities. Stay tuned.”After midnight on Sunday, following the end of the state’s legislative session, Governor Abbott issued a statement reiterating his suppressive measure as a “must-pass emergency” item, which he will...