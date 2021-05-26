newsbreak-logo
Scientists find solution to measure harmful plastic particles in human sewage

By University of Portsmouth
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have gotten up close and personal with human sewage to determine how best to measure hidden and potentially dangerous plastics. As the way microplastics are measured and counted varies from place to place, there is no agreed understanding of the weight of the problem. Until scientists can agree on one way of measuring them, life on land and sea will continue to ingest who knows how much plastic, affecting health for generations.

