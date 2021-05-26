Scientists find solution to measure harmful plastic particles in human sewage

According to the scientists behind the study, this is a potential breakthrough not only in the study of diamonds but of planetary evolution. In their paper, which was published in the journal Nature Communications, the experts explain that even though gem-quality diamonds are nearly pure lattices of carbon and carry very little information about their ages and origins, lower-grade specimens harbour imperfections in the form of tiny pockets of liquid, which are remnants of the more complex fluids from which the crystals evolved. Thus, by analyzing these fluids, it is possible to determine the times when different diamonds formed, and the shifting chemical conditions around them.