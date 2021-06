In the lone Saturday area softball matchup, Algoma would score three runs in the top of the first inning which would turn out to make all the difference in their win over Sevastopol. The Wolves would add cushion to their lead with another run in the top of the third inning. In the bottom of the fourth, the Pioneers would cut into the four-run deficit, posting two runs. They would hold Algoma from scoring the rest of the way, but would only get one of the two runs they needed to tie.