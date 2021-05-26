Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Auburn Tiger Golf Camp set to take place June 7-10

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes your child love golf? Well, you are in luck because Auburn Golf Camps will be back this June to host its three-night 2021 Auburn Tiger Golf Camp. The camp will be June 7-10 and will be held at the Jay Key Golf teaching facility. Campers can select to be...

opelikaobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Opelika, AL
Sports
City
Opelika, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rounds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger#Golf Course#Golf Balls#Summer Camp#Georgia State#Sports Clubs#The Opelika Observer Does#Auburn Golf Camps#Division#Uab#Auburn Tigers Golf Camp#Opelika Observer#South Alabama#Boys#Day Campers#Overnight Campers#Lunch#Check In#Di Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Sports
Related
Auburn, ALCullman Times

Auburn duo takes title at Smith Lake

Connor Jacob and Sam Smith knew they had a future together in bass fishing, even when they were grade-school classmates back home in Illinois. Looks like the future is now for the Auburn University teammates. Jacob and Smith won the 2021 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series at Smith Lake presented by...
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

It’s best to say Alabama Athletics is living up to Tuscaloosa’s nickname of “Title Town.”. The Crimson Tide softball team is adding another SEC championship under its belt. The 13 winning streaks continued as Alabama defeated No.4 Florida 4-0 in the championship game. After winning the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament...
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn with plenty to play for heading into final SEC weekend

AUBURN, Alabama—Following a series win over Texas A&M over the weekend, the Auburn baseball Tigers (22-25, 8-19) know exactly what they need to do in the final SEC series to earn a spot in the conference tournament at Hoover the next week. Tied with the Aggies but holding the tiebreaker vs. that team, Auburn is one game in front of Missouri in the standings as the Tigers get ready to head to Columbia for a three-game series vs. the black and gold Tigers.
Auburn, ALaunetwork.com

Auburn wraps up SEC home slate with series win

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn wrapped up its SEC home slate with a series win against Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 8-5 in the series finale Sunday at Plainsman Park. The Tigers’ pitching trio of Trace Bright, Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Skipper gave up just two earned runs and didn’t walk a batter while striking out nine.
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

Weekend Review: Tigers Take Do or Die Series From Aggies

SUN: 8-5 W It wasn’t by any means pretty. If you would have told me Auburn would commit 4 errors over the weekend, I wouldn’t have liked the Tigers chances against an equally good defensive team in Texas A&M. However, the Aggies committed 6 of their own over the weekend and without question cost themselves the Sunday game, giving up only three earned runs on the day. Luckily for Auburn, they count all the runs and Auburn walked out of Plainsman Park with the happy smiles on their faces. On the whole, it was frustrating at times, it was rewarding at times but in the end, it was successful. That’s all that there really is to say about the weekend. We will dive into the individual particulars later but for now, let’s dive into what will be a very tense Thursday through Saturday in most of the SEC.
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn defeats Aggies 8-5 for series win

Joseph Gonzalez (45) pitching for Auburn against Texas A&M on May 16, 2021. Auburn ended its final home SEC series with a series win over Texas A&M as the Tigers defeated the Aggies 8-5 Sunday at Plainsman Park. With the win, Auburn improved to 22-25 overall and is 8-19 in...
Auburn, ALwtaw.com

Aggie Baseball Falls in Series Finale at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies fell to the Auburn Tigers, 8-5, in the series finale Sunday on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead, scoring three unearned runs in the first. Taylor Smith cut in to the lead with a leadoff home run in the second, his seventh of the season, before Auburn answered with three runs in the bottom half.
Auburn, ALauburntigers.com

Tigers to tee off at NCAA Stillwater Regional

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 15 Auburn men's golf team is set to begin its run for a national title when it takes part in the NCAA Stillwater Regional, May 17-19. The Tigers are part of a 13-team field in Stillwater, Okla. at Karsten Creek Golf Club. Auburn comes in...
Tallahassee, FLaunetwork.com

Tigers tabbed two seed in Tallahassee Regional

AUBURN, Ala. – Postseason bound for the 16th time in program history, the Auburn softball team was selected as the two seed in the Tallahassee Regional hosted by No. 7 Florida State. Auburn (27-22) will face three-seeded UCF (39-17-1) on Friday, May 21. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m....
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

LOCKED ON AUBURN: Auburn lands transfer safety

On today’s Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby. The guys talk about Auburn football’s addition, what it means, and how it impacts the roster. The guys also talk about Auburn baseball’s big win this weekend. You can hear the full podcast below. You can hear Locked...
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn heads to Tallahassee Regional as No. 2 seed

Auburn softball is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 16th time in program history. The Tigers were selected as the No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional on Sunday. No. 10 overall seed Florida State (39-10-1) is the host of the Regional and joining them is No. 2 seed Auburn (27-22), No. 3 seed UCF (39-17-1) and No. 4 seed Kennesaw State (26-25).
Auburn, ALchatsports.com

Auburn softball: Tigers open up NCAA tournament against UCF

Detroit Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Auburn, NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament, SEC Championship Game, Alabama Crimson Tide, UCF Knights, College World Series, South Carolina. Despite seeing their rival Alabama Crimson Tide win the SEC Championship this past Saturday, Auburn softball has their ticket punched to the NCAA Tournament with a...
Auburn, ALScarlet Nation

LSU transfer QB TJ Finley: 'I feel really good about Auburn'

LSU transfer quarterback TJ Finley is a high priority for Auburn, and the Tigers are making sure he knows it. Finley, who entered the transfer portal May 5, has been receiving heavy interest from Auburn coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. “They are recruiting me hard, for sure,”...
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Alabama also recruiting TJ Finley hard

As it turns out, Auburn football isn’t the only SEC program in the Yellowhammer State looking to land LSU QB TJ Finley from the transfer portal. Alabama is also barking up his tree–although no fanbase should stay further away from any tree than the Tide’s–in addition to several other SEC programs.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Jason Caldwell's Monday morning quarterback column

I’m not sure how many players in Alabama will wind up with Division I offers in the 2022 and 2023 classes before the ink two years from now, but with every passing day more potential prospects show up on the radar. That was the case again last week when I took in spring games between Auburn and Eufaula high schools on Thursday night and Tallassee vs. Montgomery Catholic on Friday night.
Auburn, AL247Sports

'A fresh start:' Auburn softball team heads to Tallahassee for regional

AUBURN, Alabama – After a tumultuous regular season, Auburn’s softball is bound for its seventh consecutive NCAA regional. The Tigers, 27-22 overall and 7-17 in the SEC, will be the No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional and will play Central Florida, 39-17-1, on Friday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Florida State, the No. 10 overall seed and host with a 39-10-1 record, will open play against Kennesaw State, 26-25. Auburn coach Mickey Dean believed after a 9-5 win at LSU in the final regular-season series, that there was no more doubt about whether Auburn would get a regional bid. Sunday night, he was proved right. Most projections had the Tigers landing in the Tallahassee Regional, and they did.
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Chandler Wooten, coaching staff liaison

When it comes to leadership for Auburn football, a massive void has been left due to the recent 2021 NFL Draft. With K.J. Britt gone, the defense has not only lost a vocal alpha capable of directing the defense and leading by example, which in this case, means laying out running backs thinking they can find daylight down the middle of the field.