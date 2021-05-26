Down in Front!

Warmer weather opens up our reading options. Sit by a pond with some Thoreau. Read The Natural in between innings at PNC Park. If you’re going to the shore, maybe take something cheerier than On the Beach (post-apocalyptic, nuclear holocaust, spoiler alert: everybody dies horribly). In recognition of the change of seasons, enroll in Mt. Lebanon Public Library’s summer reading program, Tails & Tales. Probably animal related? We’re guessing? Earn points by reading and completing fun challenges which will qualify you for weekly raffle prize drawings. Stop by the library to stock up, or order a specialized Book Bundle.