Priority Pass is a program that provides access to airport lounges and business suites and gives credits you can use at airport restaurants. While you can purchase a membership in the program, most people from the United States have a Priority Pass Select card from a credit card that provides membership as a perk. That’s where things get interesting. While lounges may limit access to the club due to capacity issues, the cardholder will get in by showing their Priority Pass card (or a digital card if available). If you want to bring in a guest, each card has rules that are worded slightly differently and those small differences may cost you an additional $32 for each extra guest.