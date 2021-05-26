Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Lebanon, PA

Town Topics

By mtl staff
lebomag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEEKING JUNIOR COMMISSIONERS The Commission is seeking two Mt. Lebanon students to serve as junior commissioners for the 2021-22 school year. Candidates must be rising high school juniors or seniors and will serve one semester. They will attend public meetings, report on student initiatives and get a close-up look at local government. Apply by Friday, July 9, at www.mtlebanon.org. The Commission will interview the candidates and make appointments prior to the school year. For more information, contact Laura Pace Lilley, lpace@mtlebanon.org, 412-343-3552.

lebomag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Mount Lebanon, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Education#General Public#Free Education#Mtl#Junior Commissioners#Vibrant Uptown#Now Along Washington Road#Banner Community#Gfoa#Public Meetings#Community Stakeholders#Questions#Student Initiatives#Adult Education Courses#Students#Free General Admission#Allegheny County#School Year#Saturdays#Appointments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Mount Lebanon, PAPennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon awards contract for road improvements

Improvements to the intersection of Bower Hill and Washington roads are in the works. On Tuesday, Mt. Lebanon Commission voted to award a $341,308.21 contract to low bidder Traffic Systems and Services LLC of Robinson Township for a project that features the addition of a dedicated right-turn lane for vehicles proceeding from Bower Hill onto Washington.