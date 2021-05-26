Town Topics

SEEKING JUNIOR COMMISSIONERS The Commission is seeking two Mt. Lebanon students to serve as junior commissioners for the 2021-22 school year. Candidates must be rising high school juniors or seniors and will serve one semester. They will attend public meetings, report on student initiatives and get a close-up look at local government. Apply by Friday, July 9, at www.mtlebanon.org. The Commission will interview the candidates and make appointments prior to the school year. For more information, contact Laura Pace Lilley, lpace@mtlebanon.org, 412-343-3552.