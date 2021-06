What: Sparks Fire Department, Immunize Nevada, and Alamo Casino and Travel Center are partnering to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for truckers and all community members 18+. No appointments are required and up to 100 doses of the one-dose Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine will be available. The federal government is providing the COVID-19 vaccine for free to everyone living in the United States, regardless of immigration or health insurance status.