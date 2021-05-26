Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health & Fitness

Editor’s Note

By Laura Pace Lilley
lebomag.com
 28 days ago

Other sports have changed, but the women’s basketball team still carries the Lady Lions moniker. I wish it didn’t. A female doctor’s title is “Dr.” Yet several years ago, three doctors in the Mayo Clinic system noticed that male colleagues were more often introduced using that title, but they and other female doctors were introduced using their first names. A subsequent study published in the Journal of Women’s Health noted that male introducers used professional titles for women about half of the time but they introduced males using “Dr.” 72 percent of the time.

lebomag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Advertising#Profiling#Mayo Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health & Fitness
Related
New Richmond, WItheameryfreepress.com

From the Editor's desk: Prove ‘em wrong

It is hard to believe that we are half way through 2021 already. June has been a busy little month so far. Because our daughter is on the Miss Amery court, we are entering our full-swing parade season and of course there have been grad parties galore. As I have...
evangelinetoday.com

Nancy’s Notes: Synchronicity

Two years ago I heard a horn blowing in my driveway. I went outside to see Mable Foreman in her car, telling me to go talk to Garland Forman at the Gazette. She said there was a job opening for a reporter there and I’d be perfect for it. The day she told me this was exactly one week to the day since I lost my previous job. While I had my doubts about being a reporter (my writing background is mostly fiction), I felt the events lined up too perfectly for me to brush it off.
ReligionSCNow

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Father's gift

God has honored you, giving you the gift of being a father. "But by the grace of God I am what I am and his grace to me was not without effect." (1 Corinthians 15:10) Fathers, always consult God when making decisions concerning your children. "Blessed is the man who...
Religionclearwaterprogress.com

Pastor's Notes: He understands

I’m the proud dad of two little ones. We have one little guy who is only eight weeks old and a girl who is almost two. Our girl has really begun to talk, in fact sometimes it’s hard to keep her quiet, especially in church when she sees me up on stage. She just can’t help yelling, “Dad!” But as most parents know, one of the challenges with a toddler is that we can’t always understand what they’re saying because their words haven’t developed. Over the course of time, we learn what some of their words mean and what they’re trying to communicate, but there’s still a lot of times where in her mind, she’s being very clear with what she’s trying to say, but we just can’t understand it.
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

Letter to the editor: There’s reason behind rules

The predominant theme I hear these days is complaining about the restraining of our rights. What I hardly hear at all, are voices raised about our responsibilities. To make the matter worse, I have actually heard some people saying that, in America, they have the right to do whatever they want.
Religionpagelandprogressive.com

EDITOR'S COLUMN: Jesus and the chalk talk

For those who have heard Joey Mangum in Sunday school, in a football locker room, or even at a funeral, you have already heard this message. He seldom passes a chance to talk about servant leadership as demonstrated by Jesus and his disciples, specifically when Jesus did a job normally done by a servant.
PhotographyWinchester Star

Letter to the editor: Enjoys newspaper's photos

I want to recognize the high quality of your professional photographers. Their work consistently expands upon the daily happenings of so many diverse events and activities. I have asked for the support of your journalists many times in writing articles for a community non-profit organization of musicians of which I am a member. Those who have written articles about our concerts and programs by putting our stories in print have always represented us well. Many times neighbors and friends mention that they read about our programs with interest.
Fitnessplantcityobserver.com

Doctor’s Note: Breathe Easy this Summer

Congestion, runny nose and blocked nasal passages can create obstacles for many as they soak up the sun. Summertime in Florida provides a unique combination of sweltering heat and summer showers, but most days are spent making memories with friends and family. However, congestion, runny nose and blocked nasal passages can create obstacles for many as they soak up the sun. Although there are many at-home remedies such as nasal sprays, humidifiers and over-the-counter medication, they may only provide short-term relief. Relief is also available in the form of invasive and expensive surgeries – but what if there were other options to resolve the constant sneezing, running nose, and congestion?
Journalismsanclementetimes.com

Editor’s Pick: Build the Dream for Great Futures

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Addison County, VTAddison Independent

Letter to the editor: Where's the love for Mount Abe

This letter is in response to the overview of the multiple proposals recommending the closure of Mt. Abraham Union High School. It is striking to me that all these proposals prioritize keeping the existing elementary schools, at the expense of the local high school. I am shocked that the idea...
SocietyAdWeek

Editor's Letter: Something to Celebrate

When we began assembling this year’s class of Pride Stars, the editorial team was united in what we wanted to accomplish: a celebration. It felt important at this moment, in the summer of 2021, to celebrate a community that has persevered through obstacles both historic and ongoing to create inspiring brands, services, entertainment ventures, nonprofits and, most notably, cultural change.
Chico, CAParadise Post

Are you tired of the noise? Join the crowd | Editor’s notes

Some days, as you try to stay afloat on what feels like a sinking island of common sense in a sea of roiling rhetoric, you can’t help but wonder “How in the world is any of this ever going to change for the better?”. But enough about things I dwelled...
ScienceYuma Daily Sun

Editorial: Quarters program puts spotlight on notable women

Keep an eye on your quarters, readers! Next year, five new quarters will appear featuring the faces of trailblazing American women. The American Women Quarters Program and the U.S. Mint will release up to five new quarters a year from 2022-2025. One side will feature George Washington, while the other side will honor a woman who has had an impact on our country, the U.S. Mint notes.
Hillsdale, MIhillsdale.edu

Psychology and Art: The Road Less Traveled

As I talked with Elyse Hutcheson, ’18, I couldn’t help but notice her bright smile and colorful pink hair. Her cheerful personality matched her own unique self. We talked about her time at Hillsdale, her post-graduate research assistantship at Brown University, her current clinical psychology Ph.D. program at the University of Toledo, and how a liberal arts education was important to her for a successful future.
Religionthesungazette.com

Notes From Home: Nature’s God

Since January 6th of this year, when our national capitol was stormed and overrun by our own people, I have been reading constantly, looking for light. One of the books I am finding most helpful was written in 2006, a few years after the 9/11 tragedy revealed our physical vulnerability to foreign terrorists: Jon Meacham’s “American Gospel: God, the Founding Fathers, and the Making of a Nation.”
theparisreview.org

Remembering Janet Malcolm

In one of my last email exchanges with Janet Malcolm, in one of the darkest parts of the pandemic, she wrote to me, “I can only try to imagine the hard time you and the children are having. How can you not be stalled on writing? I wish there was something I could do to help.” Her response warmed me, elevating my state of general stagnancy into something almost socially acceptable. The idea of her in my house, helping with my son’s online schooling—his teacher was reading out “rat facts” during his daily forty-five minutes of Zoom—was so incongruous that it made me laugh.
Demi Lovatobayart.org

50+ Best Support Quotes: Exclusive Selection

Support is to agree with and give encouragement to someone or something because you want him, her, or it to succeed. Inspirational support quotes will encourage growth in life, make you wiser and broaden your perspective. If you’re searching for great kindness quotes that perfectly capture what you’d like to...
MusicNew York Post

Cornell course teaches black holes could be linked to ‘racial blackness’

Cornell University has introduced an astronomy course to explore the connection between the term black holes and “racial blackness” — proof, say critics, that even the hard sciences aren’t immune to universal “racial hysteria.”. The course, titled “Black Holes: Race and the Cosmos,” uses work from black studies theorists, artists...