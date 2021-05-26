Editor’s Note
Other sports have changed, but the women’s basketball team still carries the Lady Lions moniker. I wish it didn’t. A female doctor’s title is “Dr.” Yet several years ago, three doctors in the Mayo Clinic system noticed that male colleagues were more often introduced using that title, but they and other female doctors were introduced using their first names. A subsequent study published in the Journal of Women’s Health noted that male introducers used professional titles for women about half of the time but they introduced males using “Dr.” 72 percent of the time.lebomag.com