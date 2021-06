A live concert seems like a novelty after the circumstances of the past year but it will happen in Galesburg this Sunday. Pipi & Daniel will perform an outdoor benefit concert Sunday afternoon at 3pm. The concert will benefit the PD Cares Fund with the United Way on Knox County Unmet Needs Fund. If you can’s make the concert, you can also donate at the United Way of Knox County’s website. Pipi Ardennia and Daniel Leahy joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the charity, the concert and their music.