Minnesota State

3 Injury Crashes Reported in Rochester Area Since Tuesday Evening

By Andy Brownell
KROC News
KROC News
 5 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting on several injury crashes in the Rochester area. The most recent occurred around 8:30 this morning in Dodge County. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Jasmine Paulson of West Concord was driving east on Dodge County Road 24 when she went through the intersection with Highway 57 and her pickup crashed into the ditch along the west side of the highway just north of the town of Berne. Paulson was transported by ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital to be treated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

