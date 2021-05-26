City Council Hopes Plan Signals ‘A New Day’ for Southern Dallas Growth
The Dallas City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a new economic development policy aimed at bringing economic growth to every part of Dallas, especially historically neglected communities in the southern part of the city. It includes plans to incentivize workforce housing and entrepreneurship and, most notably, calls for the creation of a nonprofit economic development corporation that can legally buy, develop, and market real estate to drum up new business.www.dmagazine.com