Reflections of Summer Joys
“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” Ecclesiastes 3:1. This coming Monday, we celebrate Memorial Day, May 31. This is when we honor those who have died in the nation’s wars. Our nation stops and honors those and their families who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Even though summer does not officially start until June 20, in fact the same day as Father’s Day, we can sense that summer has truly begun! Reflections of summers past in Lee County as well as surrounding areas brings smiles of summer memories.opelikaobserver.com