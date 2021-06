The editorial below, written by Omar Ghobash, assistant minister for culture and public diplomacy at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Christopher Hodges, deputy assistant secretary of state for press and public diplomacy and assistance coordination in the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, describes a new initiative in the online fight against ISIS. It was published in English in Gulf News on May 27 and in Arabic in Al-Ittihad on the same day.