The 10 Best Home and Kitchen Deals from Macy’s Massive Memorial Day Sale

By Tim Minerd
Apartment Therapy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are tons of Memorial Day Weekend deals to check out, and since we know your screen time this weekend will be limited (hopefully you’ll be hanging out at the pool, beach, or in front of a grill), we’re bringing you the absolute best MDW sales as early as we can. The Macy’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale includes an extra 20 percent off already-reduced prices in all departments, with total savings climbing up to 60 percent in some cases. Lots of the best deals are on home and kitchen essentials from top-quality brands like All-Clad, Martha Stewart, Nespresso, Ralph Lauren, and Shark. These are the lowest prices we’ve seen in a while for some of our favorite bedding, appliances, and bath essentials — just enter code MEMDAY at checkout to be sure you maximize your savings. Here are the best deals to check out ASAP.

