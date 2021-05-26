Chicago police announce new policy on foot pursuits in wake of fatal shootings of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez

The Chicago Police Department on Wednesday announced a much-anticipated policy on foot pursuits following the fatal shootings in late March of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez, both of whom were shot and killed by officers who ran after them.

A temporary version of the policy will go into effect on June 11, but residents and community leaders will have an opportunity to offer feedback before it becomes permanent in September, police Superintendent David Brown said at a Wednesday news conference.

Some of the highlights of the new policy include not allowing officers to separate from their partners if they can’t see the person they’re chasing; stopping the chase if officers believe they wouldn’t be able to control that person; and making attempts to contain a suspect to a particular area by notifying outside police units as an alternative to chasing them.

The policy also calls for officers to use a so-called “balancing test” to determine whether a foot chase is appropriate, assessing the seriousness of the crime the suspect is wanted for against whether a pursuit could put the suspect, officer or any bystanders at risk of getting hurt. It also says that officers can only pursue people on foot if they have probable cause that the person committed a crime or believe that they’re about to commit one.

On Wednesday at police headquarters, Brown said officers had already been using these strategies during foot chases, but now they’re codified for the first time in a written policy.

Officers could now be subject to disciplinary action if they violate the policy, he said. Brown also said the point of a foot pursuit policy is to “let things slow down” without “just using our athleticism” to run the risk of officers and civilians getting injured.

“Let’s use de-escalation. Let’s set up a perimeter if need be. Let’s choose the right place to capture him and then the right time to capture him or her, or any fleeing suspect. Let’s use all of our tools. Let’s use the helicopter. Let’s use the POD cameras,” Brown said. “(Make) best use of all of our resources so that we can capture the suspect in the safest manner possible.”

Other guidelines in the policy include using measures to avoid a foot pursuit such as using a “respectful tone” and “acknowledging any confusion or mistrust” by a suspect in order to give them a chance to follow police commands; using “tactical positioning” by having multiple officers approach the suspect at once; and calling or waiting for backup if it is believed the suspect might flee.

One new rule states that if two or more cops have multiple suspects detained and one flees, officers should not pursue the fleeing suspect if that leaves other officers in a situation where suspects cannot be safely controlled. If multiple suspects flee, those officers should not separate if that “would delay the ability to provide assistance during the apprehension of the (suspect).”

Another guideline for avoiding a foot pursuit is arresting the suspect at a later time if their identity is already known to police. Officers will also make a judgment call on whether running after someone presents a safety issue for the officers, the suspect or passersby if the route of the chase goes into an unstable building, train tracks, near unrestrained animals, during school dismissal or any other setting where there are bystanders.

Police can also establish a perimeter to contain the pursued suspect by bringing in specialized teams of canine officers or a helicopter, if those options are available, according to the policy.

Police supervisors, such as sergeants and lieutenants, are to come up with a containment plan to make such an arrest, the policy states. But supervisors may also order their subordinates to stop chasing if they decide the safety risks aren’t worth it.

If police decide to chase someone because they have probable cause or believe the person “committed, is committing, or is about to commit a crime,” officers must be able to justify that in police reports, according to the policy. This could include, for example, a 911 call that came in shortly beforehand or the officers actually witnessing the person engaged in an act, the document states.

Officers also must record the pursuits with their body-worn cameras, the policy states. They also must update emergency dispatchers as soon as it is safe on the route of the chase about whether the person being chased is armed, that person’s physical description and whether that person is the only one being chased, according to the policy.

The new rules also warn officers of the hazards of running with a gun that’s out of its holster, but the policy doesn’t prohibit doing so depending on how big a threat the suspect becomes to the public.

When deciding to chase someone on foot, officers are not allowed to give chase “based solely on a person’s response to the presence of police,” including their attempt to avoid talking to a cop.

“People may avoid contact with a Department member for many reasons other than involvement in criminal activity,” according to the policy.

Other policies implemented by CPD in recent months, including its revised search warrant and use-of-force rules, included some form of community input before codified versions were put into place, the department has said.

For the foot pursuit policy, Chicago police said there was some “targeted” community engagement. But from now until July 15, the public will get to provide input to CPD for the final version, the department said. That will come in the form of a virtual webinar that will be held by CPD on June 1 as well as various community meetings throughout the city until mid-July.

Meanwhile, Sheila Bedi, a civil rights lawyer who is helping to oversee the litigation of CPD’s federally mandated consent decree to improve its policing practices, slammed the new policy and said there’s nothing included in it that she believes could have saved Toledo or Alvarez.

Bedi criticized the policy for still allowing officers to run after people even when there’s no “immediate threat” to an officer or a civilian. She cited, for example, a section of the policy that allows cops to chase people wanted for Class A misdemeanors like retail theft and some traffic offenses, such as reckless driving or street racing, as bad reasons for foot chases.

“The policy is very clear. Police officers can engage in foot pursuits when people have engaged in very minor offenses that are no threat to public safety,” said Bedi, an attorney from Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law. “It’s particularly problematic given the Chicago Police Department’s history of using foot pursuits as a precursor to lethal uses of force.”

She said the policy has some merits, including language that says officers won’t be punished if they decide to stop pursuing someone and the “continual reassessment” of when it’s safe for cops to run after people.

She also, however, criticized the standard by which officers are allowed to run after someone — “reasonable articulable suspicion.”

“The standard there is so low that an officer will, under most circumstances, be able to articulate some reason why, other than a person was fleeing, why they were in pursuit,” said Bedi. “Officers can easily come up with post hoc … reasons to justify the foot pursuit.”

Other examples of Class A misdemeanors, which do allow officers to give chase, include aggravated assault, battery and domestic battery, among others.

Officers also can’t pursue people on foot if they’re injured or if civilians are hurt, according to the policy, and there are no other on-scene officers or emergency medical personnel available to give the civilians first aid; if the officers giving chase aren’t aware of their location; if they lose their ability to talk to emergency radio dispatchers; if they lose their gun or other “essential equipment”; or if they’re ordered by supervisors to stop pursuing, the policy states.

The week after the fatal shootings of Toledo and Alvarez, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced to reporters the department would implement a foot pursuit policy by summer.

Her news conference that day, flanked by Brown, was held at a church in Little Village, the same neighborhood where Toledo, 13, was gunned down after a chase in an alley in late March.

The news briefing was part of an event aimed at calming the city ahead of the eventual release of video showing the teen’s killing.

Toledo was fatally shot by Officer Eric Stillman in the early morning hours of March 29 in a Little Village alley after a foot pursuit, touching off protests and demonstrations in the neighborhood. Various camera angles viewed at slower speeds appeared to show the teen tossed a gun and was turning with his hands raised when the officer fired a single shot into his chest.

Alvarez was shot and killed by Officer Evan Solano on March 31 in the Northwest Side’s Portage Park neighborhood. On the police body-camera footage released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, officers can be seen running down an alley at first, then bearing down on Alvarez as they turn a corner onto a small lawn. Third-party camera footage that seems to be from a security camera from the home Alvarez was shot in front of shows him release a gun as he falls to the ground, and police have said a gun was found on the scene.

Lightfoot’s call for a foot chase policy came four years after the U.S. Justice Department recommended in a report about CPD’s practices that it adopt such a policy.

A Chicago Tribune investigation in 2016 found that foot chases played a role in more than a third of the 235 police shooting cases in the city from 2010 through 2015 that ended with someone wounded or killed. In 2017, the Justice Department’s investigation into Chicago’s police practices noted that foot pursuits are “inherently dangerous and present substantial risks to officers and the public.”

Brown said CPD looked at various foot pursuit policies from other police departments, including those from agencies also under a consent decree. Officers of all ranks within the 12,000-plus department will begin computerized training on the new policy from now until June 11.