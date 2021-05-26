CwellynDreams Offers Homeowners a New Way to Sell Their Houses—By Benefiting Charity
Ask anyone who’s sold their home, and they’ll likely tell you it’s a burdensome task. But what if there were an easier way? Well, Ryan and Katherine Mclean might’ve found one. After renovating an 18th-century barn in Wales last year, the husband-and-wife team decided to forgo the pandemic-stricken housing market in favor of an unorthodox sales method: a raffle by which anyone could win the property with a $7 ticket. This wasn’t just a gimmick to drum up interest. Having learned that charities were struggling with donations during the pandemic, the Mcleans decided to give any extra proceeds beyond their home’s market value to The Children’s Society, a nonprofit dedicated to improving children’s lives.www.countryliving.com