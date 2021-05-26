Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

CwellynDreams Offers Homeowners a New Way to Sell Their Houses—By Benefiting Charity

By Stefanie Waldek
countryliving.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsk anyone who’s sold their home, and they’ll likely tell you it’s a burdensome task. But what if there were an easier way? Well, Ryan and Katherine Mclean might’ve found one. After renovating an 18th-century barn in Wales last year, the husband-and-wife team decided to forgo the pandemic-stricken housing market in favor of an unorthodox sales method: a raffle by which anyone could win the property with a $7 ticket. This wasn’t just a gimmick to drum up interest. Having learned that charities were struggling with donations during the pandemic, the Mcleans decided to give any extra proceeds beyond their home’s market value to The Children’s Society, a nonprofit dedicated to improving children’s lives.

www.countryliving.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charities#Housing Markets#Canada#Benefiting Charity#Mcleans#The Children S Society#The Cefn Isa Farmhouse#Interested Homeowners#18th Century Cottage#Improving Children#People#St Helens#Wales#England#Llyn Peninsula#New Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Businessmoneyweek.com

The house price boom is looking dangerously like a bubble now

House prices in the UK rose by 10.9% in the year to May. That's the most rapid growth seen in almost seven years, according to Nationwide. The average house price hit a fresh record of £242,832 (precisely). It looks as if an already expensive housing market is now moving uncomfortably...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Should you buy a home in a super-hot housing market?

The world has been dealing with a significant health crisis since the beginning of 2020. This has provided the American bear troll crowd numerous opportunities to pontificate about a likely long-lasting depression. If you bought into the theories being peddled by this crash-cult crowd (who, by the way, have been infecting the discourse of economics since the creation of social media and YouTube channels) then you would have believed that the second housing market bubble crash was imminent during 2020.
Real EstateThrillist

Japan Is Selling Abandoned Homes for $455 Right Now—Some Are Even Free

There are currently over 8 million abandoned homes across rural Japan waiting for new owners. It seems as if every other week a new Italian town is practically handing out fixer-upper homes for just about nothing, but it's not the only country looking to entice new residents with the appeal of cheap real estate. In fact, the Japanese government is practically begging people to help solve its abandoned housing issue.
Interior Designtopwirenews.com

Modern Sense Furniture Offers Modern and Luxury Furniture For Toronto Homeowners

Modern furniture is unique because of its sharp lines and its sturdy construction. Modern furniture can stand out oddly if you don’t choose pieces to complement it. So, the cushioning and upholstery also need to be chosen to accentuate your modern furniture Toronto. Fabric and colors should all be considered when choosing furniture and some tips have been listed to help you.
Marketspropertyindustryeye.com

Buyers are making offers on homes before viewing amid booming market

A growing number of property buyers are making offers on homes before viewing them in order to gain a competitive edge in what has been described as a ‘mad’ housing market. BBC Wales Live reports that many estate agents in the Wales are selling properties within hours of listing them,...
Real EstateBBC

Housing market: 'There's so much competition out there'

House buyers are making offers on homes before viewing them in order to gain an edge in a "mad" housing market, estate agents and sellers have said. Wales has seen the biggest house price growth in the UK, up by an average of 11% in the past year. Many estate...
Real Estatearcamax.com

Why Is My House Not Selling?

"I'm totally stressed out because we've been on the market for eight weeks and we haven't even had an offer." Such were the words of a woman who called me to complain about her real estate agent, who led her to believe that she would have multiple offers after the first week. After listening to her until she sounded exhausted, she took a deep breath and allowed me to say, "Tell me what you think your agent should be doing that she has not." Her answer, as expected, was, "I have no idea."
Columbus, OHcolumbusmonthly.com

As Housing Demand Surges, Homeowners Grapple With Selling or Staying

Potential homebuyers in Central Ohio have continued last year’s mad scramble for housing into 2021, despite a sharp increase in new construction and the oppressive presence of COVID-19. Surprisingly, the pandemic failed to cool housing demand. Instead, the number of sales from last year increased by more than 10 percent and...
House RentWINKNEWS.com

A hot real estate market is making it hard for people to find rentals

A red-hot housing market is forcing people out of their homes as some landlords are selling their valuable rentals. That is putting renters in a difficult spot and leaving them with nowhere to go. While there are help wanted signs everywhere, it’s tough finding one that says for rent. People...
Cell PhonesNew York Post

Lemonade app sweetens insurance for homeowners, renters

Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. When a pipe bursts and floods your house, you don’t have time to wait around for an insurance payout. With the cost of repairs, replacing belongings and clean-up, you need money now.
Huntsville, ALPosted by
WZDX

Buying and selling in a booming housing market

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Last month 839 more homes were sold compared to March here in the Huntsville-Madison County area. Homes only stayed on the market for an average of 16 days. So, it's safe to say that the housing market is booming, but why here?. "It is booming right now...
Real EstateBBC

Donegal: Crumbling house homeowners want new support scheme

For 17 years, Coreen Robinson has put her all into making the County Donegal house she and her husband bought in 2003 a home. When they first saw the house they "just fell in love and bought it straight away". They have raised their children in that home, making countless...