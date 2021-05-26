NFL, NFLPA agree to relaxed protocols for vaccinated players, staff

Players, coaches, and other team personnel who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be living a very different life in 2021 than they were in 2020. The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to greatly relaxed protocols for that group. They include no daily testing, no mask requirement at team facilities, no restrictions on travel or interactions with friends and family during travel, the ability to use the cafeteria for meals at the facility, and no quarantine in the event of exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.