newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL, NFLPA agree to relaxed protocols for vaccinated players, staff

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayers, coaches, and other team personnel who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be living a very different life in 2021 than they were in 2020. The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to greatly relaxed protocols for that group. They include no daily testing, no mask requirement at team facilities, no restrictions on travel or interactions with friends and family during travel, the ability to use the cafeteria for meals at the facility, and no quarantine in the event of exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Players#Nflpa#American Football#Nflpa#Nfl Players Association#Team Facilities#Meals#The League#Day To Day Life#Saunas#Masks#Steam Rooms#Social Distancing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLOrlando Sentinel

NFL follows CDC’s lead, drops mask mandate for staff and players vaccinated for COVID-19

The NFL updated its teams on Friday that fully vaccinated staff and players “will not be required to wear masks anywhere in the club facility, indoors or outdoors.”. The league and players’ union agreed to follow the CDC’s lead in updating guidelines nationally. The NFL has not required staff or players to get vaccinated, but it is incentivizing and encouraging it now more than ever.
NFLwirenewsfax.com

Fully vaccinated NFL players, Team do Not Need to wear masks

Lubs were advised to review local and current state regulations and also to get the vaccine available for staff and players. The NFL isn’t requiring fully vaccinated staff and players to wear masks team facilities after the CDC’s most up-to-date advice regarding COVID-19. In a memo sent to nightclubs on...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

NFLPA exec bashes Bills GM for vaccination comments

Bills GM Brandon Beane recently said that he would release players who refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Soon after, the league office got in touch with Beane to let him know that teams cannot cut players solely for that reason. Now, NFLPA chief exec DeMaurice Smith has weighed in with his thoughts.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Latest On OTA, Training Camp Negotiations Between NFL And NFLPA

Phase 2 of the league’s offseason workout program kicked off yesterday, and with it came the news that negotiations between the league and the union with respect to that program are officially dead (via Albert Breer of SI.com). Of course, the union advised players to stay away from team facilities for voluntary offseason activities, and the NFLPA and NFL were ultimately unable to come to an agreement on a number of key points.
MLBYardbarker

Rangers COVID-19 Protocols Relaxed After Hitting Vaccine Threshold

ARLINGTON, Texas — Still amid a global pandemic, the Texas Rangers hit a significant milestone that will make their 2021 season a bit easier, or at least closer to normal. Executive vice president and general manager Chris Young announced Monday that the Rangers have hit the 85 percent threshold for COVID-19 vaccinations and passed the required two-week waiting period.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: NFLPA's endgame could be NFL-sanctioned satellite workout facilities

Many have questioned the NFLPA’s choice to urge players in staying away from team facilities and voluntary workout periods. After Denver Broncos OL Ja’Wuan James was injured away from his team’s facility and stands to lose upwards of $10 million, it came to light that the NFLPA’s message may not be in the best interest of the players. Others have questioned how the players’ decision to stay away even affects ownership in a negative way.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

NFL, Players Association Agree on 2022 Salary-Cap Ceiling

NFL, players association agree on 2022 salary-cap ceiling originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed on a salary-cap ceiling of $208.2 million for the 2022 season. That figure could still be lower depending on the continued financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two sides will set the final figure in February 2022.
NFLlindyssports.com

Reports: NFL, NFLPA agree to $208.2M salary-cap ceiling in 2022

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to set a salary-cap ceiling of $208.2 million for 2022, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The NFL salary cap dropped to $182.5 million for 2021 due to revenue shortfalls related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2020 season. If the 2022 cap were to reach the new limit, it would mark a 14-percent increase over the 2021 season and also represent a new high for the league. The cap for the 2020 season was $198.2 million.
RealGM

NFL Removes COVID Restrictions For Fully Vaccinated Players

The NFL has announced sweeping changes to its protocols for players who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The changes will largely allow vaccinated players to go back to pre-pandemic normal at work, while unvaccinated players will have to continue with the restrictions put in place to deal with the pandemic during the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
TheStreet

Jerry Leigh Teams Up With NFL And NFLPA For Costume Product Line

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerry Leigh of California Inc. celebrates today's real-life superheroes through a licensing deal with NFL Properties LLC (NFLP) and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), through its licensing and marketing division, NFL Players Inc. Brokered by Mix Licensing Group, Jerry Leigh will develop costume and role play items for adults, children, and their pets.
NFLfastphillysports.com

EAGLES SALARY CAP NOW $182.5M — COULD GROW TO $208.5M IN 2022!

ESPN is reporting that the NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed to a salary-cap ceiling of $208.2 million per team for the 2022 season, as part of the league’s continued effort to project the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its short-term business. That doesn’t mean the 2022...
NFLNY Daily News

New NFL protocols heavily incentivize COVID-19 vaccines amid Buffalo Bills concern

Vaccinated NFL players and personnel get to party like it’s 2021. Those who don’t want the shot have to live like it’s 2020. The NFL’s new protocols, created jointly by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, heavily incentivize vaccines for players and team staff members. Fully vaccinated individuals will...
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

16 MLB Teams Able to Relax COVID Protocols

A majority of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams have been able to relax coronavirus protocols after two additional clubs qualified and raised the total to 16 franchises reaching 85% vaccinations for players and other on-field personnel. However, the pace of vaccinations has slowed markedly. The commissioner’s office and the players’...
profootballrumors.com

NFL, Players Agree To $208.2MM Cap For 2022

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a $208.2MM salary cap for the 2022 season (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero). That number could change somewhat based on a few factors. Still, it sounds as though they’re on track for a significant uptick. Currently, the cap is set at $182.5MM.
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB, MLBPA say 16 teams have met vaccine threshold for relaxed protocols

More than half of major league teams have now passed the 85% threshold for vaccinated individuals, per the latest COVID report released jointly by MLB and the MLBPA. Of the league’s 30 teams, 16 now have more than 85% of their Tier 1 individuals vaccinated. Once an organization has 85% of their Tier 1 employees vaccinated, the team is deemed to be less at risk, and certain health and safety protocols are relaxed.
NFLpopwrapped.com

NFL Players Life of Luxury

NFL players are first and foremost athletes that excel in their sport. But getting drafted into the NFL is life changing for those precious few football players that are selected and it often leads to an enviable life in the lap of luxury that the common person will never know intimately.