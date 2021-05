(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Part 1 finale of the first season of HBO’s “The Nevers.”) The first half of the debut season of the Joss Whedon-created HBO series “The Nevers” came to a close Sunday with an episode that gave viewers answers to some of the biggest questions they’ve been asking about Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) and their “mission” for the Touched society in Victorian London. But with so much information given in just an hour of television, TheWrap needed Donnelly and Skelly’s help to unpack it all.