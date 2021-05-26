We’re witnessing a new wave of antisemitic hate crimes. Here’s how we stop it.

In May, there’s been a terrifying surge in antisemitic hate crimes across the country. This is not just anecdotal, nor is it just a few isolated but well-publicized incidents in places like Los Angeles and New York. Rather, we have seen a torrent of incidents across the country in both small towns and major urban areas, from Jews being physically attacked and harassed in scenes coast to coast, to synagogues being desecrated in the Midwest, to antisemitic graffiti being scrawled in places as far flung as New Hampshire and Utah to Jewish stores being vandalized on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.