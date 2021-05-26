Purdue-UConn Kickoff Time Announced

Both ESPN and Fox rolled out college football announcements Thursday, and there’s a lot to unpack in both. To start with, let’s look at the real early part of the season, Week 0 and Week 1. Week 0 has been a growing focus in recent years, albeit not last year thanks to pandemic cancellations, but it looks to be back in more normal form this year, with ESPN featuring UCLA-Hawaii on Saturday, August 28 and Fox showcasing Nebraska-Illinois (on the broadcast Fox network) that day. (There are three other games that day as well, with Southern Utah-San Jose State and UConn-Fresno State both on CBSSN and UTEP-New Mexico State still set to be announced). And Week 1 looks to be very strong, especially with Fox starting with an Ohio State-Minnesota game in primetime Thursday on their broadcast network and sending their Big Noon Kickoff cast (pictured above, now minus Urban Meyer and plus Bob Stoops) to that, then to Madison ahead of Penn State-Wisconsin’s Big Noon Saturday (their noon ET kickoff game) appearance two days later. Here’s more on that particular plan from Fox: