newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Purdue-UConn Kickoff Time Announced

By Travis Miller
hammerandrails.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year again! Kickoff times for some early season college football games re being announced. The Big Ten is expected to drop a few tomorrow, with the Purdue-Oregon State opener a possible early pick for a BTN night game on the opening weekend. The second game of Purdue’s schedule is now set with a time and TV network:

www.hammerandrails.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Big Ten Network#College Football#American Football#Notre Dame Football#Uconn Football#Opening Weekend#Purdue Uconn Kickoff Time#Cbs Sports Network#Nbc#Purdue Oregon State#Kickoff Times#Purdue Football#The Game#Boilerup Boilerfootball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Syracuse, NYchatsports.com

Kick Times Set for 5 Orange Football Games

Kick times and television networks have been announced for five of Syracuse's 12 games, including four of the Orange's seven home dates!. The Orange will open the season with a night game, as CBS Sports Network will broadcast Syracuse's opener at Ohio at 7 p.m. 'Cuse's opener mirrors the 2018 campaign, when the team opened the year on the road at another MAC school in Western Michigan. SU went on to a 10-3 season. This will be the first meeting between the Orange and Bobcats.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas Football: NBC Sports ranks Longhorns uniforms among the best

We know that the blue blood schools around the college football landscape tend to have a respect for the level of tradition in which they use in their uniforms week in and week out. And that is true for the Texas football program, which has one of the more renowned sets of uniforms and one of the most recognizable logos in all of sports.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

UB announces football kickoff times, preliminary television assignments

The University at Buffalo football team will have at least seven televised games this season, either on national or streaming platforms. UB announced its initial schedule of televised games and kickoff times Thursday, for three nonconference games and four Mid-American Conference games. UB will open the season with a 7...
NFLPosted by
FMX 94.5

Texas Tech Drops Virtual Golf Game For NCAA Championship Weekend

If you're video game inclined and a Red Raider fan do I have a game for you!. The Texas Tech Men's Golf team is playing for an NCAA Championship this weekend and in honor of that Texas Tech released a 10 hole 'Texas Tech Red Raider Open' so everyone can play along. The rules are simple enough, get the ball in the hole, just like regular golf.
Footballmwcconnection.com

FOX Sports Announces 2021 Mountain West Football National TV Schedule

After releasing the CBS Sports portion of its 2021 football national television schedule yesterday, the Mountain West and FOX Sports released the broadcast schedule for the conference’s second national broadcast partner this afternoon. In total, 23 MW games will be featured on FOX, FS1 or FS2, highlighted by the Mountain...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, May 27

We begin with coverage of the Hoosier men's basketball team as head coach Mike Woodson met with the media yesterday. Woodson eager to work with revamped IU squad: CNHI Indiana. BOZICH | Job No. 1 for Mike Woodson: Putting the D back in Indiana basketball: WDRB. Coach Woodson Media Availability:...
College SportsCentral Michigan Life

Football games against LSU, WMU unveiled as night games

When CMU makes the trip to Death Valley on Sept. 18, the Chippewas will clash with the Tigers under the lights in Baton Rouge. The program announced kick-off times for 10 of its games on Thursday. CMU's 2021 campaign will start with a trip to Missouri on Sept. 4 with...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Kickoff times, TV set for five Stanford games

The Stanford Cardinal learned the broadcasting details and kickoff times for five out of 12 games in the 2021 season on Thursday. The update sets the stage for Stanford’s first three games of the season, plus its two Friday games. Stanford’s 2021 football season will open with an early-morning game....
College Sportsarkansasrazorbacks.com

Kick times for Rice, Georgia Southern announced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The game times for Arkansas’ first three games of the 2021 season are set. The Razorbacks will kick off Sam Pittman’s second season on The Hill on Sept. 4 against rice at 1 p.m. on ESPN+/SEC Network+. The Hogs and Owls will meet for the first time since 1991, Arkansas’ last year in the Southwest Conference. The Razorbacks are 35-29-3 all time against Rice dating back to 1919.
FootballAwful Announcing

Early CFB highlights include ESPN Events games in Houston and Vegas, Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff going to Minneapolis and Madison

Both ESPN and Fox rolled out college football announcements Thursday, and there’s a lot to unpack in both. To start with, let’s look at the real early part of the season, Week 0 and Week 1. Week 0 has been a growing focus in recent years, albeit not last year thanks to pandemic cancellations, but it looks to be back in more normal form this year, with ESPN featuring UCLA-Hawaii on Saturday, August 28 and Fox showcasing Nebraska-Illinois (on the broadcast Fox network) that day. (There are three other games that day as well, with Southern Utah-San Jose State and UConn-Fresno State both on CBSSN and UTEP-New Mexico State still set to be announced). And Week 1 looks to be very strong, especially with Fox starting with an Ohio State-Minnesota game in primetime Thursday on their broadcast network and sending their Big Noon Kickoff cast (pictured above, now minus Urban Meyer and plus Bob Stoops) to that, then to Madison ahead of Penn State-Wisconsin’s Big Noon Saturday (their noon ET kickoff game) appearance two days later. Here’s more on that particular plan from Fox:
Florida Statecollegebaseballdaily.com

2021 ACC Tournament: Duke edges past Miami (FL) 3-2 to reach ACC Semifinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – After playing the hero in Duke’s ACC Baseball Championship opener on Wednesday, Michael Rothenberg somehow one-upped himself on Thursday. Rothenberg’s one-out home run in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the No. 9-seeded Blue Devils to a 3-2 win over fourth-seeded Miami, clinching the Pool D championship and sending Duke into Saturday’s 1 p.m. semifinal game.