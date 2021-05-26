Gal Gadot Already Has A Sequel Lined Up For An Upcoming Movie
Netflix is going all in. After taking over for Universal Pictures in October 2019, Netflix has been chomping at the COVID bit trying to find the right time to release their highly anticipated action flick Red Notice. While it’s been said that the film will see a late 2021 release, we are now hearing from sources for We Got This Covered that the Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds movie has already been given the Netflix greenlight for a sequel.www.giantfreakinrobot.com