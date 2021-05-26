newsbreak-logo
TV Series

A look at how The Simpsons' animation style mutated into its current form

By Reid McCarter
A.V. Club
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA show like The Simpsons—a show that’s aired more than 700 episodes over 32 years—is bound to change in all sorts of ways over the years. Some of these changes have resulted in distinct eras that people love and hate with equal enthusiasm. Others, as a video about the evolution of its animation style from Insider details, are just reflections of changes not just in The Simpsons’ creative process but also to animation techniques and technological standards.

Matt Groening
