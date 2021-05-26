A look at how The Simpsons' animation style mutated into its current form

On May 23, 2021, the 32nd season finale of “The Simpsons” will air on Fox, finishing off a landmark season where the show celebrated its 700th episode. The series has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a segment on “The Tracey Ullman Show.” On air for 32 years and counting, it’s become the longest-running scripted series on prime time, the longest-running American animated series, and the longest-running American sitcom. And Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, and Maggie have evolved a lot over the course of three decades — whether you look at the style of their movement or the details of their character designs, all the way down to pupil size.