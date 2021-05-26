Sorry Ellen, Kelly Clarkson's taking your time slot on NBC
Welp, Guy Fieri did not end up snagging Ellen’s daytime television slot. As Ellen’s longtime show wraps up in its final season in 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will take over the current NBC show slot in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Currently, The Kelly Clarkson Show airs at 2 p.m., and will move up to the primetime 3 p.m. spot. Only in its second season, and recently renewed for two more, the Emmy winning syndicated series’ success is not lost on anyone.tv.avclub.com