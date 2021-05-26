newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Sorry Ellen, Kelly Clarkson's taking your time slot on NBC

By Gabrielle Sanchez
A.V. Club
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelp, Guy Fieri did not end up snagging Ellen’s daytime television slot. As Ellen’s longtime show wraps up in its final season in 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will take over the current NBC show slot in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Currently, The Kelly Clarkson Show airs at 2 p.m., and will move up to the primetime 3 p.m. spot. Only in its second season, and recently renewed for two more, the Emmy winning syndicated series’ success is not lost on anyone.

tv.avclub.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Guy Fieri
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ellen Show#American Idol#Daytime Television#Star#Syndicated Series#Final Season#Chicago#Original Song#Nominations#Los Angeles#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestdogmedia.com

Ellen DeGeneres to end daytime talk show run

Announcement gives NBC-owned stations time to develop a replacement in ’22. We now know the fate of Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show as she is officially calling it quits after next season, with the NBC-owned stations and others now looking forward to programming options for September 2022. One immediate beneficiary is...
CelebritiesPage Six

Tiffany Haddish poised to take over Ellen’s daytime crown

Tiffany Haddish is poised to take over Ellen’s TV crown, Page Six is told. The “Girls Trip” star, 40, has frequently filled in for Ellen DeGeneres, 63. In the wake of her killing her daytime talk show, a senior NBCUniversal source told us: “Tiffany is a favorite, she has humor and empathy in spades.
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Mary McNamara: Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her show. Then somehow, she made things worse

Here is an important fact of American culture: If you are going to quit your job simply because you’re tired of it, you do not ask Oprah Winfrey to do your exit interview. If you are super-famous, as Ellen DeGeneres is, you might ask Savannah Guthrie, as Ellen DeGeneres did, but Oprah remains the goddess of difficult life transitions. If you need to take on the royal family, offer a mass apology, explain your side of a very messy situation or receive a public benediction, you talk to Oprah.
TV & Videos1063thegroove.com

NBC Scrambles To Replace Ellen DeGeneres

The race is on! After Ellen DeGeneres announced that she is leaving her show after a series of scandals, NBC execs are scrambling to create a succession plan, TMZ reports. Insiders tell the site that NBC execs were eyeing Kelly Clarkson and her titular show as the heir apparent pre-pandemic, but that her show struggled during COVID. Production quality went down and so did ratings. As the production returns to normalcy, execs will be watching her numbers closely.
TV ShowsAOL Corp

And then there were three: A sad pre-finale goodbye to an 'American Idol' favorite

“Did you watch the show growing up? I did. I cried when Adam Lambert lost,” American Idol mentor Finneas asked contestant Casey Bishop at the top of Sunday’s episode. It was a foreshadowing exchange, as by the night’s end, rock-loving viewers’ tears undoubtedly flowed anew — just as they had in 2009, when Adam shockingly lost to Kris Allen. Casey was sent home in fourth place Sunday, and sadly, unlike Lambert, she didn’t even make it to the finale, which will air next week.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Rosie O'Donnell to Guest Star on 'Run The World' (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that Rosie O’Donnell will guest star in the upcoming comedy “Run the World,” which premieres on May 16 at 8:30 p.m. O’Donnell is set to play Dr. Nancy Josephson, a “brash, foul-mouthed therapist” that all four best friends discover they are all seeing. She is “a tough loving counselor that challenges the women to take ownership of their actions and acquire new tools for problem-solving.”
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

NBC Has Officially Found Ellen DeGeneres' Talk Show Replacement, And It's A Familiar Face

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is finally coming to an end, as the longtime talk show host announced earlier this month that she plans to bring her daytime show to a close in 2022. Of course, since the announcement, many have wondered who NBC might shift into DeGeneres’ timeslot. A few names have been floating around, which has only increased that speculation. But now, NBC has officially found the talk show to replace Ellen, and it’s a familiar face.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Wendy Williams Slams Ellen DeGeneres' Reason For Show Ending

Ellen DeGeneres may have insisted that she is not ending her talk show after 19 years because of the turmoil that has surrounded it since last year, but fellow Daytime personality Wendy Williams isn't buying it. During the “Hot Topics” segment of her own show on Thursday, Williams shared her...
NFL995qyk.com

Blake Shelton Gets Caught Lying to Kelly Clarkson

Blake Shelton appeared on The Kelly Clarkson show recently, and she busted The Voice co-star in a lie. Kelly hosted all of the coaches of The Voice, including Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Shelton. Previously, Clarkson gifted Shelton a “Team Kelly” jacket, a generous gift she gave him for appearing four times on her show. However, it appears he left it behind in the green room. Clarkson confronted Shelton about the mishap.