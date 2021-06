Orlando – No. 4 Men's Tennis secured their second-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament Semifinals with a 4-3 win over No. 12 USC at the USTA National Campus on Thursday. The Longhorns were clutch again, moving their record to 8-1 this season in matches decided in the final singles contest, including two over the Trojans, who they defeated by the same score at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Feb. 13. It is the program's sixth trip to the semifinals, including 2019, 2009, 2008, 2006 and 1993, with 1993 being the only other time both the UT Men's and Women's teams have advanced to the Final Four in the same year.