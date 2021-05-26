New York: Completion of Resiliency Projects in Irondequoit
New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the completion of construction on a resiliency project at Irondequoit Bay State Marine Park in the Town of Irondequoit, Monroe County. The $2.67 million project is part of the Governor’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. The project repaired damage sustained from historic flooding in 2019, and raised the boat launch, docks and parking lot so they are able to continue to operate during times of high water.stl.news