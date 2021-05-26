newsbreak-logo
Income Tax

Treasury can help taxpayers who missed filing deadline

By James Paxson
WNEM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaxpayers from Michigan who missed the May 17 state induvial income tax filing deadline can file a late return, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. “Taxpayers who missed last week’s individual income tax filing deadline have options,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “If you have an outstanding tax debt and cannot make full payment, we will work with you on payment options. Our goal is to help taxpayers limit interest charges and late payment penalties.”

State
Michigan State
