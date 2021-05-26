Target partners with NBCUniversal on series celebrating Black filmmakers

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Spotify is one of the most popular streaming outlets when it comes to MSPs, especially amongst Black curators with accounts on the platform. From playlist selectors to the ones uploading their own music, African American culture is a driving force when it comes to how popular the platform has even become. Spotify has come to know this as well, and as a response decided to launch a new global initiative called Frequency that’s primary goal is to celebrate Black art.