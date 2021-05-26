It's twins! Mama goat at Brookgreen Gardens delivers two baby goats

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -On Saturday May 15th, from 11am-3pm Bikers for BK will be hosting a “Bikini Bike Wash” fundraiser. This event will be hosted at Wild Horse Food & Spirits, located at 10785 Hwy.707 Murrells Inlet, S.C. During these events there will be live music, raffles, tee shirt and sticker sales, all to raise funds for the AFSP. At 1pm on Wednesday May 12th, we will be holding a Check presentation ceremony. A retired business owner, James Terwoord, will be presenting a check for $5,000.00 to the AFSP through Bikers for BK. South Carolina Chapter staff will be in attendance for photo and press opportunities. This presentation will be out of view of the bike wash. If you have any questions about this event or the Out of the Darkness Walk Myrtle Beach held on Saturday October 23rd.