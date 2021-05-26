newsbreak-logo
Murrells Inlet, SC

It's twins! Mama goat at Brookgreen Gardens delivers two baby goats

By Courtney Rowles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Congratulations to a mama goat at Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet!. The Spanish goat delivered twins on Wednesday at the Lowcountry Zoo. Brookgreen Gardens officials said there are four other mama goats expected to deliver anytime.

