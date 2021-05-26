New York Prepares Emergency Response Assets

newsbreak-logo
New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today directed State agencies to prepare emergency response assets as severe thunderstorms are forecasted to move across the state this afternoon and into the evening hours. The main threats from these storms are damaging wind, large hail and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning. But meteorologists believe conditions could spark the potential for isolated tornadoes. Governor Cuomo urged New Yorkers to remain alert for potentially hazardous weather and check local forecasts continuously for changing conditions.

