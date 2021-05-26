New York Prepares Emergency Response Assets

On May 13th, in partnership with the Clean Fuels NY Coalition, we held a policy forum on instituting a Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) for New York. NYLCV President Julie Tighe kicked off the forum and spoke about the challenge of reducing transportation emissions, responsible for one-third of our greenhouse gas emissions, and the number one contributor to climate change in our state and nation. Cleaning up the transportation sector will require incentives and cost money. Tighe went on to express that the fossil fuel industry is responsible for our climate crisis and now they need to pay to get us out of it. A CFS would help just that: transform the fuels market from one that relies nearly exclusively on petroleum to one that employs a variety of cleaner alternatives.