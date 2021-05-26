Cancel
Montclair, NJ

Human Needs never went away in the pandemic (Our Montclair)

By Editorial Independence Policy
Montclair Local
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This article reflects just part of the conversation in the latest episode of “Our Montclair,” a new video and podcast series featuring the art, the activism, the outreach and the connections among people in Montclair. See the video, premiering Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. at Facebook.com/MontclairLocal. Find Our Montclair:

www.montclairlocal.news
Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Montclair seniors face digital divide

When you think about the digital divide, you probably think about children without laptops or internet access, and the effects of learning loss. When the pandemic hit last year, many pivoted from offices or classrooms to video calls and meetings. But many senior citizens who lacked technology were not only left isolated and alone — they weren’t connected to frequent online township announcements, or to medical care that often switched to telehealth amid lockdowns and required social distancing.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Don’t dismiss Rabbi Meir Kahane as racist (Letter)

When I read your article about the controversy over Rabbi Meir Kahane being honored in a Montclair High School email, I was annoyed but not surprised at the outcry from the Jewish “establishment.” I didn’t intend to write (partially because I know and respect one of the rabbis interviewed) but considering the recent attacks on Jews here and around the world, this seems like a good time for a more honest and accurate narrative.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Montclair native Sika Henry is first U.S.’s first pro Black female triathlete

The road ahead of triathlete Sika Henry hadn’t been an easy one. She suffered a serious bike crash in 2019. The pandemic put races on hold. But on May 2, the 37-year-old Montclair native made history — becoming the first Black woman in the United States to achieve pro status, earning her USA Triathlon Elite license. She follows in the steps of Max Fennell of Pennsylvania, who in 2014 became the first African-American triathlete to get his pro card.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Montclair raises the Progressive Pride Flag for the first time (PHOTOS)

Montclair on Friday for the first time raised the Progressive Pride Flag — which incorporates the colors black and brown to represent communities of color, as well as the light blue, pink and white of the Transgender Flag — to mark Pride Month. The event featured remarks by Councilman Peter Yacobellis (who is the township’s first openly gay elected official, Mayor Sean Spiller County Commissioner Brendan Gill and U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Pride Month 2021 activities in Montclair

Out Montclair has announced the following events as part of Pride Month. For more information and to register for events (unless otherwise noted): outmontclair.org. Friday, June 4, at 3 p.m., Pride flag-raising ceremony at Town Hall. This year, the township will raise the Progress Pride flag “to broaden that signal of safety and inclusion even further so that our trans and non-binary citizens and LGBTQ people of color may feel even more affirmation in their hometown too. Let this be the clearest symbol that all are welcome here,” Councilman Peter Yacobellis, founder of Out Montclair, said. The progress pride flag adds a five-color chevron to the classic rainbow flag to represent marginalized LGBTQ+ communities of color, along with the colors pink, light blue and white, which are used on the Transgender Pride flag.